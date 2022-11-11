Amanda Powers is a Research and Program Associate in the Democracy Program, where she focuses on promoting fair, diverse, and impartial courts. Prior to joining the Brennan Center, Amanda interned at the Defending Digital Democracy Project, where she performed research on voting and elections as well as election-related litigation. She also interned at the Brookings Institution and designed and published a scorecard evaluating state voting policies during a pandemic. In addition, Amanda completed internships with Elizabeth Warren for President, the Democratic National Committee, and Generation Citizen.