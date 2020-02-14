Delece Smith-Barrow

Delece Smith-Barrow is a senior editor for higher education at The Hechinger Report. She was a 2017 Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan, where she spent a year studying how top-tier universities are increasing the numbers of underrepresented minority faculty. Prior to joining The Hechinger Report, she was a reporter at U.S. News & World Report, and a producer, writer and editor at The Washington Post. She received a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland–College Park and a master’s degree from Georgetown University. Much to the dismay of most journalists, she hates coffee. She does, however, love trampoline dodgeball and the best of the worst of reality TV.

