David Trend is a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and the former editor of the journals Socialist Review and Afterimage. Honored as a Getty Scholar, his books include Anxious Creativity (2020), Elsewhere in America (2016), Worlding (2012), The End of Reading (2010), A Culture Divided (2009), Everyday Culture (2007), The Myth of Media Violence (Blackwell, 2007), Reading Digital Culture (Blackwell, 2001), Cultural Democracy (1997), Radical Democracy (1996), and Cultural Pedagogy (1992).
Aug 05, 2022