David Trend is a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and the former editor of the journals Socialist Review and Afterimage. Honored as a Getty Scholar, his books include Anxious Creativity (2020), Elsewhere in America (2016), Worlding (2012), The End of Reading (2010), A Culture Divided (2009), Everyday Culture (2007), The Myth of Media Violence (Blackwell, 2007), Reading Digital Culture (Blackwell, 2001), Cultural Democracy (1997), Radical Democracy (1996), and Cultural Pedagogy (1992).