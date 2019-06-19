David M. Driesen, a professor at Syracuse University College of Law, focuses on environmental law, law and economics, and constitutional law. He has published numerous articles with leading journals, such as Cornell Law Review, Fordham Law Review, Ecology Law Quarterly, Harvard Environmental Law Review and the Virginia Journal of International Law, and several book chapters.
