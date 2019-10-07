Darcia Narvaez is Professor of Psychology at the University of Notre Dame. She focuses on moral development and flourishing from an interdisciplinary perspective. Author of dozens of publications, she has authored or edited more than 20 books. One of her recent books, Neurobiology and the Development of Human Morality: Evolution, Culture and Wisdom won the 2015 William James Book Award from the American Psychological Association and the 2017 Expanded Reason Award. She writes a popular blog for Psychology Today (“Moral Landscapes”) and hosts the webpage.