Dan Canon is a civil rights lawyer and a professor of law at the University of Louisville, Louis D. Brandeis School of Law. He served as lead counsel for the Kentucky plaintiffs in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, which established marriage equality in all 50 states, and has been involved in many other high-profile cases. He writes on civil and criminal justice issues for a variety of regional and national publications. His book Pleading Out: How Plea Bargaining Creates a Criminal Class was published earlier this year.
Aug 17, 2022