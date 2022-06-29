Claudia E. Muñoz-Castellano is the co-executive director of Grassroots Leadership, an organization dedicated to ending mass incarceration, deportation, criminalization and prison profiteering. Born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, Claudia has called Texas home for over 20 years. Claudia is formerly undocumented and faced deportation proceedings for eight years due to her activism. She began her political involvement in the early 2000s while attending Navarro High School in Austin, Texas, to defend access to in-state tuition for undocumented students. She later turned her organizing efforts to the intersection of criminal justice and immigration after a family member was racially profiled by police and detained by ICE. Claudia is a proud graduate of Prairie View A&M University and serves on the board of directors of Just Futures Law and the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance.