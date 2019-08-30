Christian Fuchs is a critical theorist and a professor of media and communication studies at the University of Westminster. He applies critical theory to the study of the media and digital communication. Fuchs is the author of around 500 academic works, including the books Social Media: A Critical Introduction, Digital Demagogue: Authoritarian Capitalism in the Age of Trump and Twitter, Nationalism on the Internet: Critical Theory and Ideology in the Age of Social Media and Fake News (in press). He is director of the Communication and Media Research Institute. Follow him on Twitter: @fuchschristian.
