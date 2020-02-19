Bracey Harris is a staff writer. Before joining The Hechinger Report, she covered politics and education for the Clarion Ledger where she also focused on government accountability for the paper’s investigative and enterprise team. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from The University of Mississippi. The Magnolia State native sometimes bumps into her old high school principal on reporting assignments. She learned the debate team was her strong suit, after failing to receive a callback for “Rizzo” in her high school’s production of “Grease.”
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-