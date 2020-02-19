Bracey Harris

Bracey Harris is a staff writer. Before joining The Hechinger Report, she covered politics and education for the Clarion Ledger where she also focused on government accountability for the paper’s investigative and enterprise team. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from The University of Mississippi. The Magnolia State native sometimes bumps into her old high school principal on reporting assignments. She learned the debate team was her strong suit, after failing to receive a callback for “Rizzo” in her high school’s production of “Grease.”

Truthout
February 19, 2020