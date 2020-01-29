Barbara L. McQuade | Truthout

Barbara L. McQuade is a professor from practice. Her interests include criminal law, criminal procedure, national security, data privacy and civil rights. From 2010 to 2017, Professor McQuade served as the U.S attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Appointed by President Barack Obama, she was the first woman to serve in her position. Professor McQuade also served as vice chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and co-chaired its Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee. As U.S. attorney, she oversaw cases involving public corruption, terrorism, corporate fraud, theft of trade secrets, civil rights and health care fraud, among others. Professor McQuade also serves as a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, Lawfare, Just Security, Slate and National Public Radio, and she has been quoted in The New York Times, Time, Newsweek, Politico and other publications.
