Ari Bee is a writer and lapsed freelance reporter rooted in the South and currently living in Georgia. They covered local and state politics in the peach state for several years, before dipping their toes into the nonprofit world. In 2018, they released a book of short essays, prose, poetry and original photography entitled Lost in Transit. Follow them on Twitter: @capitol_REB.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
