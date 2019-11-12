Angelo Guisado | Truthout

Angelo Guisado is a staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, where he specializes in government misconduct, racial justice and immigrants’ rights issues. He has published law review articles on constitutional law in the Nebraska and University of San Francisco Law Reviews, and his missives on a broad array of legal topics can be read in Slate, Jacobin and Current Affairs. He is available for media requests in English and Spanish, and has contributed to NPR, Al Jazeera and Telemundo.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-