US Universities Are Deepening Their Ties With ICE and Border Patrol

In 1998, Tania Cepero Lopez surrendered herself at Miami International Airport as a Cuban refugee. She was a 19-year-old with a dream to become an educator. In the U.S. she believed she could freely teach ideas — even if they triggered debate or discomfort — without fear of repression from the government.

For some time, Cepero Lopez lived out that dream as a professor at Florida International University (FIU). Then Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Stop WOKE Act” in 2022, limiting instruction on topics involving race and gender.

Suddenly, Cepero Lopez watched as her university contorted to fit DeSantis’ agenda. Flags of countries disappeared from the student center. Colleagues stopped assigning certain readings, for fear they’d be “flagged under the new anti-woke laws,” she said. To defend academic freedom and “push back against intrusion from the state,” in 2024 Cepero Lopez became president of the United Faculty of Florida union at FIU.

But a year later, the state is once again interfering — this time beyond the walls of Cepero Lopez’s classroom. As the fall semester looms and students and faculty prepare to return to campus, their educational futures teeter on the edge of DeSantis’ new demand: for Florida police to assist with immigration enforcement.

Another Tool for Mass Deportations

If President Donald Trump successfully fulfills his campaign promise of deporting 1 million people per year, it would make the largest expulsion operation in U.S. history. The Obama administration currently holds the record for deporting 3 million people.

To surpass the Democrats, the Trump administration has authorized a full-fledged constitutional assault on immigrants — detaining and deporting immigrants of all kinds without due process. Trump has also leveraged data from the Social Security Administration, the IRS, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to better target immigrants.

Agencies DHS directly oversees — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which encompasses Border Patrol — are going to new extremes to meet Trump’s quota of detaining 3,000 people per day.

Agents wait at schools, courthouses, hospitals, and churches, searching for immigrants to detain. They point guns at passersby who take photos of their license plates and tackle people into the ground as they attempt to flee. They conduct surprise checkpoints miles from U.S. borders, confiscate phones, and question people about their political beliefs when they arrive in the U.S.

Immigrant rights activists warn that ICE’s unchecked actions normalize the pervasive presence of immigration enforcement in American life. Civil rights experts say insatiable levels of surveillance by CBP and other federal agencies, alongside racial profiling of Muslim, Native American, and Latinx citizens are deconstructing democracy. Soon, immigration enforcement may escalate even further.

On July 4, Trump signed the “Big Beautiful Bill” into law, granting ICE and CBP hundreds of billions of dollars to spend through September 2029 — the largest single investment in federal immigration agencies since DHS was created in 2003.

“These systems are now representing a threat to people of color, a threat to immigrants, [and] a threat to humanity,” said Afaf Nasher, licensed attorney and executive director of the New York chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). “This is an emboldening of the profound racist roots of this country, and they have the weight and the authority of DHS behind them.”

But another set of tools in the government’s mass deportation arsenal are universities. Since the start of Trump’s second term, colleges in both blue and red states have signed contracts with ICE and CBP — agreeing to donate their resources to question and detain immigrants, train federal employees, and provide spaces for intelligence research.

Faculty, students, legal experts, and immigration advocates have spoken out about the increased potential for campus immigration raids and shared the threats they say these partnerships pose: to civil liberties and academic freedom, students being sent to the ICE camp in the Everglades, and more.

Universities are moving forward with the contracts anyway.

“Under the Direction and Supervision of ICE”

Higher education is in disarray as the Trump administration attacks the premise of academic freedom by stripping universities of funds, revoking international students’ visas, and tearing apart diversity, equity and inclusion programs, claiming they are discriminatory.

For Floridians like Cepero Lopez, Trump’s authoritarian playbook has been years in the making. DeSantis has exerted unchecked influence on Florida’s public university system since becoming governor in 2019.

On Jan. 27, DeSantis issued a directive for all state and county law enforcement agencies that operate a county jail to enter into ICE’s 287(g) Program, or face suspension. The DHS initiative, included as a provision in a law signed by the Clinton administration in 1996, deputizes local law enforcement to act as immigration agents.

Over 300 Florida agencies have finalized agreements with ICE, the largest collaboration with the federal agency by any state. Though the directive only applies to sheriff’s departments, several university police departments have opted to enter into agreements with ICE.

Cepero Lopez was devastated when she learned FIU police applied for the program. “The faculty [who] I’ve spoken with were equally distraught, disappointed, angry and just shocked,” she said.

Faculty and students have battled for FIU’s chief of police, Alexander Casas, to end the agreement since it was first made public in April by the Miami Herald. Yet on July 2, ICE completed its end of the contract, solidifying FIU’s participation in the 287(g) Task Force Model.

ICE documents show that the model grants police the authority to interrogate anyone believed to be an immigrant about their status, as well as make arrests without a warrant, detain people on campus, and transport them to detention centers.

“Our faculty, students, [and] community members do not want this agreement,” Cepero Lopez said, stressing that universities should serve as places where faculty and students are free to teach and to learn.

The 287(g) Task Force Model was discontinued in 2012 by the Obama administration after the Department of Justice concluded that police departments engaged in a “pattern and practice” of constitutional violations. In 2022, the American Civil Liberties Union released a report detailing “widespread” racial profiling among law enforcement agencies that participated in 287(g).

Advocates have said for years that the program inadequately trains officers. ICE’s own fact sheet about the Task Force Model shows officers must undergo a virtual course that is only 40 hours long. Yet the contracts state that mandatory training for local law enforcement can be virtual, recorded or in-person — whichever ICE determines — before police are to pass examinations.

Though FIU faculty and students have protested, packed two town halls, and urged the board of trustees to intervene, warning that this partnership will have dire consequences for education, the university has yet to withdraw. Similar events have played out at both the University of South Florida and the University of Florida, each planning to participate in the Task Force Model despite students and faculty organizing to pressure their institutions out of the agreements.

Thomas Kennedy, a consultant and policy analyst with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said universities’ collaborations with ICE are a result of a culture of intimidation and obeying in advance. Florida’s public universities have “become places of political patronage for DeSantis and his allies,” according to Kennedy.

In recent years, numerous presidents and board members with ties to DeSantis or the Republican Party, have been appointed at universities, including FIU. The college’s interim president, Jeanette Nuñez, is the former lieutenant governor of Florida. Nuñez is a proponent of 287(g) and believes undocumented students should no longer receive in-state tuition.

Casas claims the university’s agreement with ICE will help keep students safe and his department in control of immigration enforcement. The contracts show that university police will conduct immigration enforcement duties “under the direction and supervision of ICE.” They are even encouraged to contact ICE agents as they conduct immigration duties “for guidance.”

Casas did not respond to a list of questions from Prism regarding exactly how partnering with ICE will keep students safe and what from, how his department will maintain control while operating under ICE oversight, and why he has not terminated the agreement.

“This Is Real Fucking Life”

The television screen lit up with the name, “Donald Trump.” It was 2016. Christopher just learned who would be the next U.S. president.

“Who is going to save my family?” he wondered as he lay next to his mother in the bed they shared. She had only recently received her green card.

Christopher, a child of immigrants who is using a pseudonym for fear of retribution, told Prism that his family experienced a “perfect storm of social issues,” including poverty, the high cost of education, and varying immigration statuses. In 2013, he dropped out of college and swore he would never again attempt to obtain a degree, in part because college tuition proved to be a financial black hole for his family.

But during those early-morning hours when the 2016 election results poured in, Christopher gave himself a new mission: “Confront Donald Trump and anyone who wanted to enforce his perverse and racist agenda.”

So Christopher again pursued higher education and eventually got into law school. He chose St. John’s University, a private Catholic college in New York. He joined the Latin American Law Student Association (LALSA) and worked to build spaces for other first-generation students of color.

But now Trump is president again, and the university Christopher attends is partnering with CBP.

“People of color, communities of color, are being targeted indiscriminately,” said Christopher. “This was done without any input from any of the student groups, despite the political climate surrounding the Trump administration and, in particular, the world of immigration.”

St. John’s announced the partnership on May 6, months after immigration raids first began to unfold across the U.S. The university’s collaboration with the federal immigration agency will create an “Institute for Border Security and Intelligence Studies” and help CBP “identify intelligence challenges.” It will also allow CBP to utilize the university’s Homeland Security Simulation Lab, a “nexus for collaboration between academia and industry” in which faculty, students, and agencies use virtual reality to simulate scenarios such as terrorist attacks and civil disorder. CBP agents will also be permitted to advise faculty.

After Christopher and other students discovered the partnership, LALSA released a statement denouncing the university’s decision. “It signals a disturbing alignment with an agency whose history is marked by well-documented civil rights abuses, including racial profiling, inhumane detention practices, and the separation of families,” the statement read. “CBP’s presence on our campus represents surveillance and state violence, not scholarship.”

After learning of the partnership through a Facebook post, Jeremy Cruz was among a group of professors who signed a petition demanding its immediate termination.

“I worry about the physical safety of my students and colleagues,” said Cruz, who is an associate professor of theology and religious studies. “The administration is doing nothing in this moment to prepare the community to protect each other. It’s been left to us to just figure it out.”

On May 27, five faculty members hand-delivered the petition — then at 843 signatures — to university President Reverend Brian J. Shanley and Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Simon Møller, who signed the contract with CBP on April 30. The petition now sits at over 1,000 signatures.

University leaders have not responded to the petition, which lists five demands, including disclosing the full terms of the contract and implementing strict data protection measures to prevent illegal surveillance.

Cruz said the university has made no attempt to train faculty on how to respond if they encounter CBP agents on campus. “People feel scared that they’re going to lose their ability to even gather in public and express themselves,” he added.

Surveillance at St. John’s has happened before. After Sept. 11, 2001, the New York Police Department placed informants in seven Muslim student groups at universities throughout the state. St. John’s was one of them, and the only private school.

“You are creating risk factors for students and their loved ones,” said Nasher, the executive director of CAIR-NY, who is also a St. John’s alum.

University spokesperson Brian Browne has consistently defended the partnership in the press, saying it will “create a more proficient current and future border security workforce.” Browne did not respond to a list of questions from Prism about the partnership.

But Christopher worries that students will feel emboldened to report their classmates to CBP. On Feb. 12, St. John’s sent out a university-wide email stating that it works to improve retention for undocumented students.

“Anything short of a termination of this partnership is tacit approval of what CBP has done [to immigrants] and a tacit acknowledgement of how expendable students of color — particularly anyone who’s undocumented — are,” said Christopher.

“For many of us, this isn’t some headline where you see parents being separated from their families. … This is real fucking life.”

A “New Apparatus” of Campus Policing

Beyond Trump’s extreme deportation agenda is a shift in how universities are working with federal and local law enforcement. The Palestine movement triggered an upheaval in universities calling police on their students and expanding on-campus surveillance.

When Trump returned to the presidency in January, he signed a series of executive orders further criminalizing international students’ speech and leveraging existing anti-terrorism law already used for decades to suppress Palestine activism. Conveniently, the laws now frame the student movement as a threat to national security.

As the country’s national security framework returns to its anti-immigrant roots, it brings to the forefront how often universities and schools are tapped to support and uphold federal agencies’ xenophobic agendas.

Degree programs funnel students into homeland security agencies. Agency-sponsored awards familiarize students — even high schoolers — with careers spent policing borders.

These efforts stem from higher education’s deep investment in American militarism and imperialism. During the 1960s, universities contributed research to the development of bombs used in Vietnam and allowed military contractors to recruit employees on their campuses, issues that continue to shape today’s divestment and anti-genocide movements.

“The mass public thinks that higher education is challenging the state,” said one professor who has studied campus policing for 10 years and asked not to be named out of concern for retaliation by the Trump administration. “There are less examples of that, and more examples of universities complying and being an arm of the state — [one] that’s better educated, cloaked in kindness, and good language.”

But for every university that is deepening ties with immigration agencies, there are others, including many in California, informing faculty and students of their rights and offering online classes to keep education accessible. At colleges outside of Florida, faculty members are leading efforts to keep university police from assisting ICE.

State University of New York (SUNY) faculty recently launched a campaign to pressure the entire school system to implement free legal counsel for immigrants and designate private spaces where agents cannot enter without a warrant. The initiative, led by a loose network of SUNY faculty that includes some at Stony Brook University (SBU) on Long Island, comes as SBU faculty fight to establish oversight of their university’s expanding surveillance capabilities.

The school’s former president, Maury McInnis, who now works at Yale, implemented an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) department led by law enforcement. ERM is designed to oversee several university services and assess their risks to safety, security, and the institution’s overall brand. But exactly how it assesses risk remains unclear.

“It’s a public university, and we don’t know what ERM is doing,” said Josh Dubnau, a professor at SBU. “Then we started seeing surveillance coming.”

Faculty members discovered that ERM was looking to hire an intelligence specialist. According to the job posting, preferred qualifications included experience with several surveillance technology platforms like Shadow Dragon, a social media tool that collects vast amounts of data.

Without transparency over ERM’s internal operations, faculty worry that whatever data ERM collects could be used to assist ICE, suppress speech, and hinder academic freedom.

Robert Chase, associate professor of history at SBU and editor of “Caging Borders and Carceral States: Incarcerations, Immigration Detentions and Resistance,” said the combined moment of Palestine protests and immigration deportations will accelerate a “new apparatus” of campus policing, where students and faculty will be assessed “through the lens not of free speech or academic freedom, but of risk and national security threats.”

“What we say, how we speak, our political words that we use are something that law enforcement is going to … have instant access to,” Chase explained. “To read and map out our lives, our affiliation, our ideas across time. We’re seeing that as a political thing on the national level, but it has implications on the international level when we think about visas, migrant detention, deportation, and criminal implications on our students.”

Lawrence Zacarese, vice president of ERM, did not respond to a list of questions about faculty concerns, the intelligence specialist job posting, or whether the department has established any protocols against sharing information with immigration agents.

As universities further entangle themselves with the state, their decisions gravely impact the future of equal access to education. So far, preserving access is not being championed by university leaders, but by the students they welcomed to their schools, the faculty they employed to teach, and the people who believed they would feel at home on their campuses.

This includes people like Cruz, Christopher, and Cepero Lopez, who — in the face of rapidly expanding state power — refuse to accept it as normal.

“We have to unite to confront this adversary head on,” Christopher said. “We will defend our people.”

Disclosure: Julia Luz Betancourt graduated from St. John’s in 2022 and signed the petition demanding the university sever its relationship with CBP.

