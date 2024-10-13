US Silent as Over 100 Nations Back UN Chief

The U.S. was not among the more than 100 United Nations member states that signed a new letter of support for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres after Israel’s foreign minister declared him “persona non grata” and barred him from entering the country.

The letter, spearheaded by Chile, said Israel’s attack on Guterres would “undermine the United Nations’ ability to carry out its mandate, which includes mediating conflicts and providing humanitarian support.”

“In the Middle East, this could further delay an end to all hostilities and the establishment of a credible path towards the two-state solution, with the state of Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security,” the letter continues. “We reaffirm our full support and confidence in the secretary-general and his work.”

Signatories to the letter include France, China, Lebanon, Iran, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Brazil, and the African Union. Notably absent from the list were nations that have supplied Israel with arms during its yearlong assault on Gaza, including the U.S., Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

104 #UN Member States and the African Union issue letter expressing support for #UNSG @antonioguterres in response to #Israel declaring him persona non grata. @ChileONU initiated the effort which "urges all parties to engage constructively with the United Nations to seek a… pic.twitter.com/ixNKquyDV0 — Rami Ayari (@Raminho) October 11, 2024

Earlier this month, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared Guterres banned from entering Israel, falsely accusing the U.N. chief of failing to condemn Iran’s ballistic missile barrage and the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023. Katz reiterated his position on Sunday, writing on social media that “Guterres can continue seeking support from U.N. member states, but the decision will not change.”

Guterres, a persistent advocate of a cease-fire agreement in the region and critic of the United States’ failure to exert pressure on its ally, did not respond directly to the Israeli foreign minister’s statement, but a spokesperson for the U.N. chief called it “one more attack on the United Nations staff that we’ve seen from the government of Israel.”

The letter of support for Guterres came after Israeli forces repeatedly fired on U.N. peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon, injuring at least four soldiers. Guterres called the attacks “intolerable.”

On Saturday, dozens of nations that contribute troops to the U.N. Interim Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a joint statement condemning “recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers” and calling for an international investigation of the Israeli attack last week.

“We urge the parties to the conflict to respect UNIFIL’s presence, which entails the obligation to guarantee the safety and security of its personnel at all times, so that they can continue to implement its mandate and continue their work of mediation and support for peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region,” the statement added.

The U.S. does not contribute troops to UNIFIL. In a statement on Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration is “deeply concerned about reports that Israeli forces fired on positions and a tower used by UNIFIL

peacekeepers in Lebanon.”

Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, wrote in response, “I don’t believe anymore that the Biden administration is ‘concerned’ about any of this — the killing of thousands of civilians, the targeting of journalists and aid workers and peacekeepers.”

“What actual evidence is there of this supposed concern?” he asked.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.