Trans-Led Advocacy Wins Hard-Fought Victory in Colorado Legislature

On Tuesday, Colorado lawmakers passed a landmark bill aimed at strengthening protections for transgender people in the state. After the Senate passed the measure, the House quickly approved the amendments, clearing the way for the legislation to be signed into law by the governor.

“In a time where trans people are feeling lost, alone, terrorized, and unsafe let this bill be a message. Trans people deserve to live,” Z Williams, co-executive director of Bread and Roses Legal Center, told Truthout. “Trans people can win. Trans people belong.”

Named in honor of Kelly Loving — a transgender woman killed in the Club Q shooting — the Kelly Loving Act includes several provisions designed to make Colorado a safer, more affirming place for trans people. The bill was developed in collaboration with Bread and Roses, which consulted with hundreds of trans Coloradans to identify key areas of need.

“This bill’s needed because if transgender residents were never harassed, denied services, or mocked in official settings, additional clarification would be unnecessary,” Democratic State Sen. Chris Kolker said Tuesday. “The lived evidence shows that gaps persist.”

One of the most significant provisions of the Kelly Loving Act defines deadnaming and misgendering as discriminatory acts under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), reinforcing the state’s commitment to affirming the identities of trans people. Colorado Newsline reports that although the bill no longer uses the terms “deadnaming” or “misgendering,” the revised language still treats a deliberate refusal to acknowledge a transgender person’s identity — such as refusing to use their chosen name — as a form of discrimination.

“As an employment lawyer and a trans Coloradan, I am thrilled with the passage of the Kelly Loving Act, which — among many critical advancements — validates the basic human right to be recognized by their chosen name: a name that reflects who they are, not who others expect them to be,” Hayden DePorter, an attorney at HKM Employment Attorneys, told Truthout. “This law provides employers with clear guidance for honoring gender expression and other protected identities with the respect and integrity all people deserve.”

The bill also ensures that students may dress according to their gender identity by choosing from any options included in a school’s dress code, and simplifies the process for updating legal documents. For example, people who have legally changed their name can now request a revised marriage or civil union license from the county clerk that replaces the original and does not indicate that a name change occurred. The law also allows a person to change the gender marker on their driver’s license or state identification card up to three times without needing a court order — an especially critical protection for nonbinary people and others navigating systems that no longer recognize “X” gender markers under the Trump administration’s anti-trans federal policies.

“The Kelly Loving Act is an example of people-powered legislation that centers community voices. Without the many transgender people who bravely testified, shared their stories, and led in the advocacy for this bill, this would not have been possible. This is a win for trans people and for every Coloradan who believes in justice,” Rocky Mountain Equality posted on Instagram. “We’re proud to have fought for this bill, and we’re not done yet. Together, we’re building a Colorado where everyone can live freely and authentically.”

Advocates have emphasized the mental health significance of such legislation, especially as anti-trans rhetoric and laws gain traction nationally. Surveys conducted by The Trevor Project have consistently shown that inclusive and affirming policies help reduce suicide risk among LGBTQ youth. Research from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital supports these findings, reporting an 18 percent reduction in suicide attempts in states that have anti-bullying laws explicitly protecting sexual orientation and gender identity.

According to bill sponsor Rebekah Stewart, the Kelly Loving Act was intended “to just ensure that we are saying ‘we see you, you are important, you are safe and protected and wanted here in Colorado and we are going to do everything that we can to make sure that you can live your life.’” However, the bill did not pass without opposition — even from within the LGBTQ advocacy community.

According to Bread and Roses, One Colorado, a prominent statewide LGBTQ rights organization, worked against the legislation. Transgender advocates have described One Colorado’s reversal — after initially supporting the bill, then working behind the scenes to undermine it — as “an act of betrayal.” Yet, One Colorado seems to have switched course after the bill’s passage. On Facebook, One Colorado Executive Director Nadine Bridges said, “We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our community in full support of the Kelly Loving Act.”

One Colorado also released a statement saying that it worked as “a united front with Bread and Roses Legal Center,” a claim Bread and Roses has refuted, saying it never authorized the statement.

“How do we define ‘a united front,’” Bread and Roses co-executive director Erika Unger asked on Instagram. “Is it weeks of passive aggressive social media posts and email blasts? Is it supporting a bill publicly while privately working to sabotage it?”

National groups including the Transgender Law Center, GLAD, PFLAG, Advocates for Trans Equality, and the National Center for Lesbian Rights also sent a letter to the bill’s sponsors, voicing concerns about the original draft’s ability to survive legal challenges. In addition, more than 90 Colorado schools urged lawmakers to reject the bill, citing concerns about provisions that were later removed or revised — such as language prohibiting gender-based school rules and protections related to family custody.

The Kelly Loving Act makes Colorado one of the most protective states in the country for trans people. Due in large part to the efforts of trans activists, the state has already protected access to gender-affirming care; passed a comprehensive anti-discrimination law that explicitly prohibits bias based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression; and requires public and charter schools to respect students’ chosen names, treating intentional refusal as a form of discrimination. Colorado has also expanded the definition of “good cause” for legal name changes to include aligning one’s name with their gender identity, reducing the obstacles for trans people with felony convictions to legally change their names.

Because of these protections, Colorado has become a destination for trans people and their families fleeing states with increasingly hostile laws. The queer relocation nonprofit Trans Continental Pipeline, based in Colorado, reported receiving over 400 relocation requests in November after Trump was reelected, and over 1,000 more in early 2025. The passage of the Kelly Loving Act will likely attract more trans people seeking refuge to the state.

“The passage of this bill is a major victory for transgender people,” LGBTQ legislative researcher Allison Chapman told Truthout. “Colorado is signaling to the country that they reject the hateful rhetoric being pushed by the Trump administration and will continue to support transgender people. Other states must follow the lead of Colorado and enshrine transgender rights into law.”

