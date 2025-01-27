On Monday, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians reunited and reached their neighborhoods in northern Gaza for the first time in over 15 months of genocide.

Videos and pictures showed scenes of joy and jubilation as Palestinians crossed the Netzarim Corridor, an area of Gaza which Israeli forces had occupied to divide the besieged Palestinian territory in half amid the genocide while turning it into a kill zone. Israeli forces had announced that it would allow Palestinians to return by foot and by car on Monday morning.

Palestinians are celebrating the return to the region as a major milestone. Videos showed Palestinians singing and playing music as they walked north, carrying their few belongings in plastic or burlap bags.

Many Palestinians vowed to rebuild their homes and neighborhoods as many returned to areas completely reduced to rubble.

“We saw a change in the mood of everyone. We have never seen people that happy in the past 15 months,” Al Jazeera journalist Hani Mahmoud reported. “People describe this moment as historic. They say it’s as important as the announcement of a ceasefire. For them, this is a victorious day.”

“It’s the joy of return,” Abu Matter told the Associated Press. Matter’s family was among the 700,000 Palestinians driven from their homes as part of the 1948 Nakba, which led to the establishment of Israel. “We had thought we wouldn’t return, like our ancestors.”

Palestinian journalists like Hossam Shabat and Anas Al-Sharif shared videos of themselves emotionally reuniting with friends and family who were forcibly displaced by Israeli forces. Journalist Muhammad Shehada said that the return to north Gaza was “Gaza’s Berlin Wall moment.”

غزة.. حكاية شعب لا يُهزم pic.twitter.com/ONYS6sbuCK — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) January 27, 2025

The corridor was supposed to be opened over the weekend, but Israeli forces delayed its opening, citing a dispute with Hams over the release of an Israeli captive, Arbel Yehud, during the prisoner exchange on Saturday.

Israeli forces shot at and killed at least two Palestinians who were trying to return to north Gaza on Sunday. Palestinians had gathered in a huge crowd near the corridor over the weekend, waiting for it to open.

On Saturday, Hamas released four Israeli soldiers who had been held in Gaza, while Israeli forces released 200 Palestinians held in Israel’s torture camps and prisons.

Hamas said that Israeli forces violated the terms of the ceasefire agreement by delaying the opening of the corridor. The political organization said that the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza was a victory for the Palestinian people.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the opening of the corridor, and said it was akin to “complete surrender” to Hamas by allowing Palestinians to return to their homes. In recent months, Israeli forces had been carrying out an all-out siege of northern Gaza, which appeared to have the goal of driving out Palestinians from the region through forced evacuations, starvation or killings, according to human rights advocates.

Even as Palestinians return, the hazards remain. Gaza journalist Motasem A. Dalloul reported that children were injured after the detonation of an unexploded Israeli bomb in Khan Younis. The UN has warned that the humanitarian aid operations will greatly suffer if Israel’s ban on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) goes into effect on Tuesday, which will leave millions of Palestinians without food, health care or other basic necessities.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!