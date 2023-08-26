Thousands Evacuated After Toxic Leak and Massive Fire at Louisiana Oil Refinery

The blaze is the latest fossil fuel-related disaster to threaten residents of Louisiana’s so-called “Cancer Alley.”

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for thousands of people living within a two-mile radius of a Marathon Petroleum refinery in Louisiana’s so-called “Cancer Alley” after a chemical leak and massive fire broke out at a storage tank there on Friday.

The temporary evacuation order, which Marathon Petroleum called “precautionary,” followed a leak of naphtha — a hazardous and highly flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture — and blaze at the refinery in Garyville in St. John the Baptist Parish, located about 45 miles upriver from New Orleans.

About 8,660 people live within two miles of the refinery, according to Nola.com. One of them, 42-year-old Lashonda Melancon, said she was trying to figure out where to go with her 14-year-old daughter.

“I’ve got asthma bad and this is not good for me,” she said.

People living near the refinery said flames could be seen dozens of feet in the air. The smoke plume from the disaster was visible from outer space.

Black smoke can be seen from satellite of a large fire burning at Marathon Refinery in Garyville, Louisiana 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pDtccxmoB7 — Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) August 25, 2023

Marathon Petroleum said in a statement: “The release and fire are contained within the refinery’s property and there have been no injuries. As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community. No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.”

However, contained does not mean controlled — the latter means extinguished — and Marathon Petroleum spokesperson Justin Lawrence said the company did not know when the blaze would be put out.

Incredible new aerial video shared with WBRZ shows an up-close look at the fire raging at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, Louisiana.



Evacuation details and more here: https://t.co/fjhpHH6jFW pic.twitter.com/m4hd7m7utu — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) August 25, 2023

Operational since 1977, the 200,000-barrel-per-day facility is the newest oil refinery in the United States. Marathon Petroleum’s three biggest shareholders are the Vanguard Group, SSgA Funds Management, and Blackrock, private equity firms that have come under fire for financing fossil fuel expansion during a worsening climate emergency.

In May, Reuters reported there had been 13 U.S. refinery fires in 2023, the majority of them along the Gulf Coast.

St. John the Baptist Parish is located in what’s known as Cancer Alley or Death Alley, a swath of predominantly Black parishes — the Louisiana equivalent of counties — between New Orleans and Baton Rouge containing nearly 150 oil refineries and plastics and chemical plants, many of them located along or near the Mississippi River.

In neighboring St. James Parish, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reported an 800 percent cancer hazard increase due to petrochemical facilities in the parish between 2007 and 2018.

The area is also known as a “sacrifice zone,” or place where polluting industrial facilities are built in close proximity to residents — usually people of color or those with low income.

Responding to the disaster, Antonia Juhasz, senior fossil fuel researcher at Human Rights Watch, wrote on the social platform formerly known as Twitter that “such events are an all-too-common and exceptionally dangerous reality for those living within fossil fuel and petrochemical ‘sacrifice zones.'”

This is Marathon Petroleum's massive oil refinery in St. John the Baptist, in the heart of Louisiana's Cancer Alley. Such events are an all-too-common and exceptionally dangerous reality for those living within fossil fuel & petrochemical "sacrifice zones." #PhaseOutFossilFuels https://t.co/xIZlvvucrF — Antonia Juhasz (@AntoniaJuhasz) August 25, 2023

Anne Rolfes, executive director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, a frontline community advocacy group, said in a statement that “the petrochemical industry is here in Louisiana for one reason only: To make as much money as possible.”

“As long as the state of Louisiana continues to look away from fires and mushroom clouds, these accidents will continue,” she continued. “I have been dealing with this for nearly a quarter of a century. There are terrible accidents, workers are burned alive, and the state of Louisiana does nothing.”

“Workers and residents are left to bear the brunt of the industry’s negligence and predatory expansion that continue to jeopardize our health and safety,” Rolfes added.

As media companies are downsizing, the world still desperately needs Truthout. It’s no secret that it’s a tough time for independent journalism. Everywhere you look, media organizations are cutting costs and eliminating vital positions. From small, local publications to large, well-known industry giants, no one is immune to this sea change. Truthout is one of a few news publications that remains almost entirely funded by readers. Every single gift to our organization makes it possible to pay our incredible journalists and our small team of hardworking staff. Your support lets us report on climate, labor, LGBTQ rights, policing, education, and more – all from a position of true independence and with our signature focus on social justice. Right now, we’re conducting an important fundraiser. We must raise $39,000 in the next 5 days. If you can help us make it through this difficult time, please make a tax-deductible gift today.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.