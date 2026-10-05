Trump’s Repeal of Roadless Rule Would Declare Open Season on Protected Forests

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On August 18, Donald Trump’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officially proposed eliminating the national Roadless Rule. If finalized, the repeal would strip protections from 44.7 million acres of wild intact forest.

The rule, passed in 2001, protects in total 58 million acres of forest from road building, logging, fossil fuel extraction, and other development. Forests in Idaho and Colorado, which have their own state roadless laws, would be exempt, at least for now.

The USDA, which oversees the U.S. Forest Service, initially gave the public only 30 days to comment on the plan. They were forced after public pressure to allow 15 additional days, until October 6. Opponents are aiming to mobilize 1 million public comments during this short period, as well as sponsoring public events speaking out against the repeal.

One hundred and eighty environmental, conservation, and citizen’s groups have been joined by tribes, sportsmen, wildland firefighters, and businesses dedicated to tourism, in submitting a joint public comment or otherwise speaking out against this decision. A letter in support of the Roadless Rule and opposing recission has been signed by 164 congressional representatives.

The recission is “the largest evisceration of public lands protection in American history,” according to Randi Spivak, public lands policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity. Spivak told Truthout the Roadless Rule shelters “hundreds of threatened and endangered species. It provides incredible recreation opportunities — hunting, fishing, hiking. These were really the last of the forests outside of wilderness that had not been opened up to industrial development.”

The roadless-area forests contain immense old-growth trees, pristine rivers that are filled in the summer and fall with some of the last healthy salmon runs in the country, and trail through some of the U.S.’s grandest scenic beauty. These forests help protect some of the country’s remaining wild species — grizzly bears, wolverines, and endangered lynx. They host key migration corridors for antelope, elk, and mule deer. They protect headwaters of streams providing clean drinking water to 24 million people in the country.

The current protections include 9.3 million acres of the Tongass rainforest in Alaska. The Tongass contains incredible landscapes — rugged ocean coastlines, glacial fjords, snow-capped peaks, wild rivers, and old-growth forest. Concentrated in the Tongass are Earth’s largest remaining intact stands of coastal temperate rainforest, making it a vital carbon sink for curbing climate change. Its trees capture approximately 44 percent of all the carbon stored by U.S. national forests, absorbing 1.5 times more carbon than the U.S. emits annually.

Opening the Tongass and all roadless forests to destruction would be a crime against nature. And further opening the Tongass to development would be yet another crime against Native peoples. The Tongass is the ancestral homeland of the Tlingit and Haida Indigenous peoples. A joint statement from the tribes condemns the decision to rescind the rule, saying it was taken “without any prior consultation with our Tribe or other Southeast Alaska tribes. As a sovereign tribal nation, we do not recognize the validity of federal actions impacting our traditional homelands when undertaken without meaningful government-to-government consultation, as required by law and respect for our inherent sovereignty.”

The statement continues, “The Tongass is more than an ecosystem — it is our home. It is the foundation of our identify, our culture, and our way of life.”

Examining the USDA Plan

The USDA proposal claims to “reduce regulatory burden and return decisionmaking for the management of inventoried roadless area to the land management planning process at the individual national forest level…. Recission of the national-level prohibitions provides responsible officials with flexibility to better guide management of the National Forest System lands and respond to changing local resource conditions.”

Describing these relatively untouched forests — rich with species, habitat, and natural wonders — as “resources” is a dead giveaway to the proposal’s actual intent.

Despite claims to “return decisionmaking” to local forest officials, the proposal quickly pivots to whom these officials and their management of these “resources” would be directed by — namely, the federal government under Trump and his executive orders to cut so-called “burdensome” regulations (environmental and safety protections) and expand timber extraction, leading to the “unleashing” of energy production and maximization of resource extraction in Alaska. These measures will allow for plowing roads into and decimating formerly protected public lands to expand logging, mining, oil and gas drilling, and other capitalist development.

The forest service has already been gutted by Trump and restructured to more thoroughly service resource extraction over forest protection.

“Whatever Forest Service staff is left, because they have fired so many people, they are under tremendous pressure to kick out the board feet” of timber, Spivak told Truthout. Further, forest management plans in local areas that the proposal says will now be under the aegis of local officials are already often too weak, and can be changed at a moment’s notice under an administration that Spivak points out is “stripping all of those safety valves away.”

The Center for Biological Diversity currently is in court fighting a separate new rule by the Department of the Interior (DOI) redefining “harm” to endangered species. The new rule defines harm as only directly killing or damaging a species, but allows destruction of the habitat they need for survival.

Spivak continued, “So if you are a spotted owl or marbled murrelet or any wildlife creature that depends on forest canopy and older forests, their new definition under the Endangered Species Act would make bulldozing their habitat legal.” The DOI is doing this despite scientific studies clearly demonstrating that habitat loss is the primary cause of species extinction.

USDA’s Own Draft Environmental Impact Statement Reveals Folly of Its Plan

Along with its new proposed rule, the USDA is required to release a draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) to elucidate the potential impacts of the change. An analysis by the Center for Western Priorities, a nonpartisan conservation and advocacy organization, stunningly reveals how the DEIS undermines many of the arguments USDA gives in favor of the proposal and explains the vast environmental damage the proposal would cause.

The DEIS found that repealing the Roadless Rule “would increase soil erosion, landslide risk, and sediment pollution in watersheds that supply drinking water to roughly 24 million Americans.” It also would expose “[o]ld-growth forest that has been off-limits for 25 years to new logging,” and open the door to new oil, gas, and coal leasing on currently protected lands. The DEIS states the new rule would be “‘likely to adversely affect’ 327 threatened and endangered species and 71 designated critical habitats,” the analysis notes.

The DEIS also admits money from timber sales “would [not] be sufficient to cover the costs of constructing and maintaining all new roads related to a project.” National forests already contain 370,000 miles of roads, enough to circle the globe 15 times. And the Forest Service can’t even maintain these existing roads, to the tune of billions of dollars.

The Ruse of “Combating Wildfire Risk”

The USDA’s rule proposal and Trump’s executive orders on logging expansion have claimed repealing the Roadless Rule and further logging under the guise of “forest management” are required to address “increasing wildfire risk.” Yet they try to obscure the overwhelming evidence that more intense wildfires are being driven primarily by temperature increases and drought brought on by climate change. The administration’s forest plans, along with its moves to expand fossil fuel production while eliminating efforts to combat climate change, will only expand dangerous wildfire.

The DEIS itself further undermines the claim that the move is about combating wildfire risk by admitting more roadbuilding in forests could mean more human-caused wildfire ignitions. It states, “ignition density is approximately four times greater” on national forest lands containing roads than on roadless and wilderness areas.

This has been confirmed by recent scientific studies. The National Interagency Fire Center says that as of 2023, the “10-year average of human-caused fires account for 88 percent of all wildfires nationally.” These fires result from a multitude of human causes such as arson, debris burning, smoking, fireworks, equipment and vehicle use. In fact, new research published in the journal Fire Ecology shows that fires are four times more likely to start near a road than in roadless areas. Environment America has found that “fewer than 1% of wildfires in the lower 48 states — and none of the costliest fires — since 2010 have started in roadless areas.”

Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology (FUSEE), an organization of active, former, or retired wildland firefighters, is also speaking out against the repeal. It said in a statement that more roads and human access will mean more human-caused wildfire starts, and that logging roads in backcountry areas are dangerous for attempting to stop wildfire. FUSEE argues this is best done by aviation-based tactics and other means fully allowed by the existing rule.

Molly Maguire, a representative of FUSEE and current member of an active wildfire module (a firefighting team), stated, “Wildland fires are necessary and incredibly significant ecological processes. Roadless areas lack much infrastructure or human structures, so they offer opportunities to safely, economically, and ecologically manage fire across large areas without threatening human assets.”

Kate Groetzinger of the Center for Western Priorities told Truthout the DEIS findings about wildfire risk made it clear to her that eliminating the Roadless Rule “is really about supporting the timber industry and potentially other types of infrastructure in our forests … it’s not about wildfire risk at all.”

The Public Pushback

The USDA first announced it was considering eliminating Roadless Rule protections in June 2025. Over 600,000 public comments poured in during the restricted period of 21 days allowed by the USDA. Ninety-nine percent of the comments listed on the official regulations.gov website opposed the repeal, according to an analysis by the Center for Western Priorities. Still the administration is barreling ahead, despite its claim to consider public opinion in the decision.

While Trump’s USDA claims the rule is being pushed through to return authority to local management, the administration clearly has no interest in hearing from the people. In 2001 when the rule was adopted, 600 public hearings were held and 108 days were given for the public to comment. But with this decision, the Trump regime has not held a single public hearing and cut the comment period to 45 days.

Further, the government’s decision has been made without respect for tribal sovereignty, especially regarding the Tongass. The USDA has only agreed to get “input” from tribes, not consult government-to-government as required by law. And the administration hasn’t held a single hearing with affected tribes since the decision was made and instead only set up “subsistence hearings” in Alaska in late September that occurred at the tail end of the comment period. These hearings fall far short of full consultation with Alaskan tribes. The draft environmental impact statement from the USDA itself also admits that consulted tribes overwhelmingly oppose the repeal.

Both Spivak of the Center for Biological Diversity and Tim Preso, managing attorney of the Biodiversity Defense Program at Earthjustice, told Truthout their organizations will launch lawsuits to prevent this repeal from moving forward if the USDA proposal is finalized.

“We’ve been defending the Roadless Rule against misguided attacks on it for 25 years and we’re not about to stop now,” Preso said. “This administration has taken a wrecking ball to environmental protections that have been in place for decades and that really have been the reason why we have the environmental quality that we do have today. And now this administration is tearing them down one by one.”

Groetzinger of the Center for Western Priorities said in a statement, “Despite all these negative implications and immense public opposition, the Trump administration seems to be dead set on moving forward with these rules. Western communities must rise up and oppose this change as loudly and forcefully as possible during this comment period.”

Fighting Trump’s War on Nature

The move to wipe out roadless area protections may be the biggest and latest assault by the regime on public lands, but it’s also part of a larger picture — a relentless, many-sided war on nature conducted for capitalist development. And it’s taking place and substantially pushing forward existential climate and biodiversity crises that are confronting the entire world.

Spivak told Truthout that Trump’s stripping of 3 million acres of land from the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments this summer are among countless projects she’s working on where a lot is being lost.

These areas are sacred ancestral homelands of five sovereign Indigenous nations in the Southwest. Days after ripping away these lands, the Bureau of Land Management removed tribal seals at Bears Ears that signified the joint management and stewarding of the lands between tribal nations and the U.S. government at entry locations. Then it tore down signs at both monuments. Mining companies began filing claims on these formerly protected lands rich in Native heritage, stories, foods, cultural sites, and spiritual connection within days of Trump’s announcement, despite the law requiring a 60-day waiting period. As of September 28, 72 claims have been filed by three mining companies on these sacred lands, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Beyond the heartbreaking losses accumulating, there is the continual erosion of what Spivak termed the “rulebook for disclosing harms,” through maneuvers like weakening the National Environmental Policy Act and gutting public comment periods.

“I think they’re doing tremendous harm to life on Earth,” Spivak said. “They have complete and utter disregard for what they’re destroying. Because all they care about is a for-profit company’s bottom line, and where they see quote ‘burdensome regulations’ to everybody else, and especially our public lands that we, the public own, those to us are protective measures.”

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