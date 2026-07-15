Senators Block Pentagon Bill Over Iran War and US-Israeli Military Integration

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

As expected, members of the Senate Democratic Caucus on Tuesday blocked debate on an annual military spending authorization bill over President Donald Trump’s ongoing illegal war of choice on Iran and provisions for closer US-Israeli military integration.

Upper chamber lawmakers voted 50-46, mostly along party lines, against proceeding with debate on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2027.

The Trump administration’s broader national security proposal requests nearly $1.5 trillion in total defense-related spending for 2027, which includes $350 billion in supplemental funding for munitions production, shipbuilding, missile defense, drones, artificial intelligence, and other long-term military programs.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who along with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) led the effort to vote down the NDAA in its current form, said on social media: “At a time when millions struggle to pay the bills, virtually every Senate Republican voted for a staggering $1.15 trillion Pentagon bill, which includes funding for the illegal and immoral war in Iran and a special provision to provide even more weapons to Israel with almost zero oversight.”

“It’s time to invest in the American people, not endless war,” he added.

“I’m a NO on the NDAA,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said on social media. “I can’t support excessive military spending, de facto approval of Trump’s illegal war with Iran, and deeply troubling provisions that force deeper US-Israeli defense and intelligence sharing.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said he “cannot support an outrageous $1.15 trillion in military spending while Donald Trump engages in an idiotic war with Iran that is doing nothing to make Americans safer, puts US servicemembers and civilians in harm’s way, and spikes the price of gas.”

“I also cannot support new authorities included in the bill, which seek to deepen and accelerate cooperation with Israeli contractors on surveillance and AI technologies that are ripe for abuse,” Wyden added. “On [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s watch, surveillance technologies developed by Israeli companies have repeatedly been used by repressive regimes, contributed to human rights violations in Gaza, and have been used against Americans.”

Republicans, on the other hand, denounced Tuesday’s vote, with Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio accusing his Democratic colleagues of “holding America hostage” and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas alleging they’re “once again playing politics with our national security instead of prioritizing the safety of the American people.”

Progressive groups campaigners cheered Tuesday’s vote.

“For once, the Senate refused to fast-track a $1.15 trillion Pentagon budget,” Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the women-led peace group CodePink, said on social media following the vote. “After sustained grassroots pressure… people power made this vote possible. Now let’s make sure senators hold the line.”

Taxpayers for Common Sense president Steve Ellis said, “The Senate just sent a clear signal to the Pentagon that its request for a $250 billion, 28% boost in its base budget is not going to fly.”

“Taxpayers deserve a Pentagon budget that invests strategically in the essentials while cutting out outdated, unnecessary, and wasteful programs,” he continued. “Instead, the Pentagon’s request would set a new baseline of unsustainable spending that would add more than $3 trillion to the debt over the next eight years.”

“With the end of the fiscal year looming, lawmakers need to get realistic and work together to pass a bipartisan Pentagon budget aligned with our genuine needs, not this grab bag of ill-advised boondoggles,” Ellis added.

At the consumer advocacy watchdog Public Citizen, co-president Robert Weissman called the vote “both a repudiation of throwing more money at the waste-and-fraud-ridden Pentagon while Republican cuts have forced millions to lose health coverage and food assistance, and a forceful rejection of the Trump’s Iran War.”

“The American people are fed up with spending more on bombs and less on basic needs,” Weissman continued. “And they are furious with a pointless, deadly, illegal, unconstitutional, and protracted war that is costing lives and driving up gas prices.”

“Elected officials are beginning to listen,” he added. “Today’s defeat of the procedural motion on… legislation that normally sails through Congress on a bipartisan basis is a sign that the Pentagon budget will no longer get a rubber stamp.”

Senators @ChrisVanHollen and @SenSanders led the charge to vote down the NDAA unless measures to embed our military with Israel’s were stripped out.



It is not in the American people’s interest to integrate the Pentagon with the Israeli military. The Senate must remove those… https://t.co/wbzLFZHBJf — IMEU Policy Project (@imeupolicy) July 14, 2026

Greg Williams, director of the Center for Defense Information at the Project on Government Oversight, said in a statement that “the Senate was right to reject the National Defense Authorization Act, particularly as the executive branch continues its illegal, unsanctioned war in Iran.”

“The budget topline in the bill is recklessly high — bringing an increase in military spending not seen since World War II,” Williams added.

In a bid to address that point, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) recently introduced the Slash the Pentagon Act, legislation that would cap military spending at what some critics say is a still staggering $750 billion.

An important fundraising appeal: 8 Days to raise $47,000 Truthout is one of only a few platforms for justice-oriented, grassroots journalism. Today, as political censorship from the right intensifies, we have no choice but to ask for your help. We are fundraising right now to cover our basic operating expenses. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference — we appreciate your support.