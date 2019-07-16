Rep. Ilhan Omar Vows to Hold Trump Accountable for His Crimes

Shortly after joining fellow members of “the Squad” at a press conference condemning President Donald Trump’s racist attacks, Rep. Ilhan Omar said during an interview on MSNBC Monday night that she and her progressive colleagues will not allow the president’s abusive and dangerous rhetoric to distract from efforts to hold him accountable and pursue a bold alternative agenda.

“We’re going to make sure that not only do we resist him,” said Omar, “but that we insist on furthering policies that are going to guarantee healthcare for people, that are going to provide the proper education that they need, that is going to make sure they are not forever shackled with student debt, that is going to provide the kind of housing that is proper, that is going to take care of our veterans, our disabled, and our most vulnerable, which is our children, and our elderly.”

Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and Somali refugee, has been the target of some of the most vile abuse hurled by the president in recent days. As Common Dreams reported Monday, Trump told reporters on the White House lawn that Omar “hates Jews” and speaks “about how wonderful al-Qaeda is.”

During the Monday evening press conference, Omar refused to dignify such lies with a response.

The Minnesota congresswoman echoed this sentiment on MSNBC Monday night and said she will seize the “opportunity to really talk about what the direction for this country should look like.”

“He’s called on us to go back and fight corruption and fight these countries that have worse leaders and inept leaders. Well, we are living in one,” Omar said. “He is that president. He is corrupt. He is the worst president we’ve had. He is inept and we are going to call him out for it, and we’re going to hold him accountable.”

Omar went on to call for Trump’s impeachment, saying he has “committed high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“It’s about time that we start the process and impeach this president,” said Omar. “We are as members of Congress doing the work that will get us the country we all deserve, one that is truly functioning for all of us, one that sees and values every single person in it.”

Watch:

We’re not just here to respond to the President’s tweets. We’re here to hold him fully accountable for his crimes and put forward a bold progressive agenda for this country. 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/3DP3ip4hf5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 16, 2019

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.