Pressley, AOC, Tlaib and Omar Hit Back at Trump’s Bigotry

After President Donald Trump on Sunday directed a series of racist tweets at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, the group of freshman congresswomen known as the “the Squad” rebuked the president for his bigoted remarks and vowed to continue fighting his cruel attacks on immigrants and other vulnerable communities.

“This is what racism looks like,” tweeted Pressley, a Massachusetts congresswoman, after Trump said the freshman Democrats should “go back” to the countries “from which they came.”

Trump’s attack was met with a flood of outrage. By Monday morning, the hashtag #RacistPresident reached the top of Twitter’s trending list.

“We are what democracy looks like,” said Pressley. “And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to D.C. to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday.”

Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and the only member of “the Squad” not born in the United States, said Trump is “the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.”

“You are stoking white nationalism because you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar, a Somali refugee, tweeted in response to the president’s attack.

Trump’s tweets appeared to echo a segment by Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week, in which he accused Omar of showing “undisguised contempt for the United States” for daring to criticize the nation’s systemic inequities.

The president similarly said the progressive congresswomen are “viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump wrote. “Then come back and show us how it is done.”

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, was the first of the targeted congresswomen to hit back at the president’s remarks.

“Want a response to a lawless and complete failure of a president? He is the crisis,” Tlaib tweeted. “His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached.”

Ocasio-Cortez followed Tlaib with a series of tweets blasting Trump for relying “on a frightened America for [his] plunder.”

“Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ and the country we all swear to, is the United States,” wrote the New York Democrat. “But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you and the corp[orations] who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet.”

“You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “You won’t accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we’re the ones fighting for it. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff and offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.”

