Rashida Tlaib Pens Plea to Trump Admin to Protect Gaza Freedom Flotilla

As the Madleen drew closer to Gaza on its mission to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib led a letter on Friday calling on the Trump administration to protect the Gaza Freedom Flotilla vessel and its 12 crew members.

“We write to urge you to do everything in your power to ensure the safety of the ship and its unarmed, civilian passengers and the success of their peaceful, humanitarian mission to deliver lifesaving aid,” Tlaib (D-Mich.) and 10 other progressive lawmakers wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

I'm leading a letter to the Trump Administration demanding safe passage for the @GazaFFlotilla to deliver humanitarian aid and food to Gaza. Any interception or attack on this crew is a violation of international law. pic.twitter.com/2wMyMpBveJ — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 6, 2025

The lawmakers explained that their concern for the Madleen crew-members’ safety stemmed “from the Israeli government’s history of using lethal military force to prevent similar aid ships from arriving in Gaza.”

In 2010, for example, Israeli commandos killed nine activists onboard the Mavi Marmara during a raid, including one U.S. citizen. A 10th crew member, who was injured, later died as well. And as recently as May, another flotilla vessel, the Conscience, was attacked by drones off of Malta.

Crew members aboard the Madleen issued a distress signal on June 4 as drones circled overhead. Responding to the current voyage, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin told reporters that the “IDF is prepared to operate on all fronts, including in the maritime arena,” and said, “We will act accordingly,” as The Jerusalem Post reported.

“We must be clear: Any attack on the Madleen or its civilian crew is a clear and blatant violation of international law,” the U.S. lawmakers wrote.

The ship is carrying necessities including rice, flour, medical supplies, and baby formula to Gaza, which has endured more than 600 days of Israeli bombardment and whose 2 million people face starvation following a two-month total aid blockade imposed by Israel that was only lifted in May after international pressure. However, the amount of aid allowed to enter is still severely curtailed.

Several human rights experts and organizations agree that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza with its deadly assault, which has killed at least 61,709 people since October 2023.

Crew members on the Madleen include French- Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose presence has sparked threats from right-wing figures, including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who wrote on social media, “Hope Greta and her friends can swim!”

Tlaib and the other lawmakers criticized those threats, writing, “This is a serious matter, and we are deeply disturbed by U.S. elected officials making threatening ‘jokes’ about violence against the civilians onboard.”

They urged Rubio “to monitor the Madleen’s journey and deter any such hostile actions.”

The legislators concluded the letter by drawing attention to the reason the Madleen set sail in the first place:

Above all else, we urge you to address the issue at the root of this voyage: the brutal Israeli blockade and mass starvation of the Palestinian population of Gaza. We demand an immediate end to the blockade, an immediate resumption of unfettered humanitarian aid entry into Gaza, and an immediate and lasting cease-fire. While the Trump administration and the international community fail to use their immense leverage to end this blockade, the activists on board the Madleen are an example of humanitarianism and solidarity. They deserve safety, as does the besieged population of Gaza.

In addition to Tlaib, the letter was signed by Reps. Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Jesús G. “Chuy” García (D-Ill.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Greg Casar (D-Texas), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Al Green (D-Texas), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Other political leaders have argued that international attention is the best way to protect the Madleen and its crew.

“The activists of the Madleen are risking their own lives to highlight the horrific cruelty of the Israeli government against the Palestinians in Gaza,” wrote Irish senator Lynn Ruane. “If those seeking aid are targets, then so too are those seeking to bring that aid, so all eyes must be firmly on the Freedom Flotilla; their lives depend on it.”

On Saturday, more than 200 members of parliament from Europe signed a letter to Israel urging it to guarantee the safety of all Madleen crew members, allow the ship to enter Gaza freely and safely, allow it to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and lift its blockade on Gaza entirely.

“The world is watching,” the European politicians wrote. “This is an opportunity to demonstrate respect for humanitarian law and human rights.”

✊ Plus de 200 députés de toute l’Europe s’unissent pour adresser cette lettre ouverte aux autorités israéliennes, leur demandant de :



⁃ Garantir la sécurité de toutes les personnes à bord du Madleen ;

⁃ Permettre au navire un passage sûr et sans entrave vers… pic.twitter.com/HiqioRPLxU — Rima Hassan (@RimaHas) June 7, 2025

As of Saturday, the Madleen had reached the coast of Egypt.

“We are now sailing off the Egyptian coast,” crew member and German human rights activist Yasemin Acar told Agence France-Presse. “We are all good.”

Hassan, meanwhile, called on global governments to “guarantee safe passage for the Freedom Flotilla.”

