Public Media Defenders Mobilize as Senate GOP Set to Gut Over $1B in Funding

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is on the verge of stripping more than a billion dollars from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which could decimate local news stations.

On Tuesday, the chamber voted 50-50, with a tie broken by Vice President JD Vance to move forward with debate on the package, which is underway as of Wednesday morning.

Three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — joined Democrats in opposition.

If passed, the bill would codify President Donald Trump’s illegal impoundment of more than $9 billion in funds that were already appropriated by Congress.

Defenders of public media have mobilized a last-ditch effort to stop the bill, which strips more than $1.1 billion from the CPB, which includes cuts to NPR and PBS.

The progressive group Our Revolution on Tuesday delivered more than 70,000 petitions to the Senate urging them it to vote against the bill’s advancement.

“This is a coordinated, authoritarian attempt to silence dissent and dismantle the public good — not ‘fiscal policy,'” the group said in a post on social media.

Despite the bill’s advancement to the debate stage, the group Protect My Public Media says that the cuts can still be stopped.

“Changes to the bill are still possible,” the group said. “Now is the time to urge your senators to remove the proposal targeting public media from the package.”

“Taking back this funding — just $1.60 per person per year — wouldn’t simply force stations to scale back,” the group continued. “It would dismantle services that millions rely on every day: emergency alerts that save lives, local journalism that informs communities, and educational tools that support families, job seekers, and teachers. In many rural and underserved areas, the loss could be total. Some stations may be forced off the air entirely, leaving entire communities without access to essential information.”

Legislators have similarly warned about the bill’s devastating effects on local news.

This was highlighted in a letter sent Tuesday by Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), and Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.).

“The federal government is the largest single funding source for public television and radio stations,” the letter said. “CPB’s elimination would decimate public media infrastructure, as the vast majority of its funding goes directly to local stations, many of which rely on it for over half their operating budgets.”

More than 70% of CPB funding goes to local news and radio stations, according to its website. This funds more than 1,500 locally-owned public radio and television stations. Around half of those are in rural areas, which are often “news deserts” that lack other sources of regular coverage.

Murkowski, one of three Republicans who voted against the bill Tuesday, noted this at a Senate Appropriations hearing last month. Speaking about public news stations in her home state of Alaska, she said, “[A]lmost to a number, they’re saying that they will go under if public broadcasting funds are no longer available to them.”

In May, NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher disputed the Republican characterization of these cuts as a cost-saving measure.

“This is not about balancing the federal budget,” she said. “The appropriation for public broadcasting, including NPR and PBS, represents less than 0.0001% of the federal budget.”

Rather, she said, it’s an investment in a local news ecosystem that pays off in the long-run.

“Every $1 of federal funding generates $7 from local sources,” she said, “enabling stations to produce local journalism, support local and regional music and arts, and develop creative, informative, and entertaining programming for distribution across the nation.”

The plan to cut public broadcast funding is overwhelmingly unpopular. In a poll conducted by Data for Progress last week, just 21% of voters said they wanted to defund public broadcasting including NPR and PBS, compared with 67% who said they wanted to either keep funding at its current levels or increase it.

The Senate vote on whether to pass the rescissions package could take place Wednesday following debate and amendment votes. Should it pass, it will return to the House, where the deadline for its passage is Friday.

Though it moved on to the debate stage Tuesday, just one more Republican defector could force the bill’s cuts to public broadcasting to be revised.

“Now it’s our job to speak up and make sure the Senate hears us,” said Protect My Public Media in a final urgent plea. “Pulling back support from local stations would leave communities less safe, children less prepared for school, and all of us less connected.”

