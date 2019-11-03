Our Future Will Require Green Infrastructure. Here’s How We Can Build It.

Rainwater’s work to keep these installations from failing makes her one of the first members of a budding profession: Green infrastructure maintenance. Lafayette is likely the first city to hire a manager specifically for this task. The city has many kinds of green infrastructure, including 10 miles (16 kilometers) of bioswale, or shallow depressions full of greenery, says Rainwater. When officials realized they needed someone to rehabilitate some of the struggling projects, they brought in Rainwater.

Other towns are watching to see if they should hire someone similar, and it’s a little nerve-wracking, Rainwater says. “The whole state is looking at me.”

She’s also one of 545 professionals carrying credentials from the National Green Infrastructure Certification Program. Run since 2018 by the Water Environment Federation, a nonprofit network of water professionals, the classes and certifying exam are a nationwide effort to standardize knowledge about green infrastructure design and maintenance, says Adriana Caldarelli, the certification program director. The lessons teach hydrology, how to read maintenance plans and the ways construction protocols can be adapted for green infrastructure. While it might be okay to be off half an inch (a centimeter) when leveling ground for other projects, for example, “with rainfall, half an inch can mean rain doesn’t get into the system,” says Caldarelli.

Courtesy of the City of Lafayette

Since the credentials are optional, the program is not an accurate assessment of who has or wants to have jobs in green infrastructure maintenance. Merrifield is trying to piece together what the workforce might look like by surveying what career paths are opening up. With help from the Great Lakes Sea Grant Network, she and collaborators from seven other Midwest states are reaching out to universities, extension programs and non-governmental organizations to see what kind of local interest is brewing in this profession. They’ll also take regional community leaders out to lunch to discuss how to recruit and train green infrastructure workers.

Primary, Not Secondary, Infrastructure

An important part of these conversations, Merrifield says, is how municipalities can make their green infrastructure workforce diverse and inclusive. Like other city greening programs, these garden or parklike installations raise property values, which price out low-income residents. “That’s another way green infrastructure can fail, where you end up harming the people you’re trying to help,” says Merrifield. Anecdotally, she’s heard of some city programs interested in recruiting underemployed residents, and Caldarelli says Chicago and Milwaukee enroll city workers in the certification program to boost their earning potential. With funding from the U.S. Forest Service, Jobs for the Future, an employment development nonprofit, estimated the median green infrastructure employee earned almost US$16 an hour in 2015, and Merrifield suspects more salaried positions like Rainwater’s will appear, too. “That’s a job that probably wouldn’t have existed five years ago,” she says.