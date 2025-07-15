The study examined over 1.2 million patients receiving vaccines over more than two decades.

A massive study examining over a million vaccine doses in Denmark finds no evidence that the use of aluminum, a common additive in vaccinations, increases the risk of developing dozens of chronic conditions, including autoimmune diseases. The study also found no link between aluminium in vaccines and autism.

The study, like countless others before it, contradicts years of conspiracy theories that have been peddled by anti-vaxxers, including Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has wrongly claimed that aluminum levels in vaccines are “extremely neurotoxic.”

The Danish study, published on Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, examined years of vaccine data in Denmark. Looking at vaccine records from 1.2 million people born from 1997 to 2018, the study found that differing aluminum levels over that time did not lead to different health outcomes.

The study did not examine unvaccinated people. However, over the course of those years, aluminum levels changed in certain vaccines, oftentimes increasing, and additional vaccines were introduced to the government’s recommended schedules.

“Because the vaccines have varying aluminum content, these uniformly applied policy changes have led to systematically different cumulative doses of aluminum received through childhood vaccination across birth cohorts,” the study stated.

Examining those differences, researchers “did not find evidence supporting an increased risk for autoimmune, atopic or allergic, or neurodevelopmental disorders associated with early childhood exposure to aluminum-adsorbed vaccines,” they wrote.

“Our study addresses many of these concerns and provides clear and robust evidence for the safety of childhood vaccines,” said senior study author Anders Hviid.

Despite studies consistently showing that vaccines are safe and effective, Kennedy and other anti-vaxxers have peddled unfounded claims about vaccines for years. Indeed, on the same day the study was published, Kennedy celebrated a Justice Department decision to dismiss charges against Kirk Moore, a doctor in Utah who purposefully destroyed $28,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic, claiming his action was in support of “informed consent.”

Kennedy’s actions as head of HHS have been rife with controversy, particularly when it comes to vaccines. He dismissed an entire board tasked with giving advice on vaccines within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), replacing its members with anti-vaxxers. He is also seeking broad access for “autism research,” ostensibly to determine if there is a link between vaccines and autism — a move that critics say is akin to surveillance-state data collection.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has consistently downplayed the current measles outbreaks across the U.S. While he has acknowledged that getting an MMR vaccine is the best way parents can prevent their children from getting measles, he has also promoted unscientific “treatments” for measles, including Vitamin A supplements and cod liver oil, resulting in more children getting sick as their parents overuse these methods.

Earlier this year, Kennedy wrongly claimed that measles outbreaks happen every year. In fact, measles was considered virtually eradicated in the early 2000s.

As of last week, more than 1,280 measles cases had been identified across 38 states. The last time numbers were that high was back in 1992, when there were around 2,100 documented cases.

