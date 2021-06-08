New Analysis Shows Just How Little Richest .001 Percent Pay in Taxes

Published Tuesday by the investigative nonprofit ProPublica — which obtained a sprawling cache of IRS data on thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people dating back 15 years — the analysis takes aim at “the cornerstone myth of the American tax system: that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most.”

“Our analysis of tax data for the 25 richest Americans quantifies just how unfair the system has become. By the end of 2018, the 25 were worth $1.1 trillion,” ProPublica notes. “For comparison, it would take 14.3 million ordinary American wage earners put together to equal that same amount of wealth. The personal federal tax bill for the top 25 in 2018: $1.9 billion. The bill for the wage earners: $143 billion.”

“Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck, amassing little wealth and paying the federal government a percentage of their income that rises if they earn more,” the outlet adds. “In recent years, the median American household earned about $70,000 annually and paid 14% in federal taxes.”

The new analysis juxtaposes the recent wealth gains of U.S. billionaires — as estimated by Forbes — with the information in the newly obtained IRS data to derive the “true tax rate” paid by the mega-rich.

The results show that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — the world’s richest man — and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett paid a true tax rate of 0.98% and 0.10%, respectively, between 2014 and 2018. In 2007, ProPublica notes, Bezos paid nothing in federal taxes even as his wealth grew by $3.8 billion.

Economist Gabriel Zucman, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said the ProPublica reporting is “full of incredible findings.”

“Looks like the biggest tax story of the year, if not the decade,” Zucman added.