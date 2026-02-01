Minneapolis Mayor Warns of “Invasion” as More ICE Horror Stories Emerge

Nurses are raising red flags about a man who was treated for a shattered skull after an encounter with ICE agents.

Support justice-driven, accurate and transparent news — make a quick donation to Truthout today!

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is warning that the Trump administration has crossed a “terrifying line” with its use of federal immigration enforcement agents to brutalize and abduct people in his city.

In an interview with the New York Times published Saturday, Frey described operations that have taken place in his city as “marauding gangs of guys just walking down the street indiscriminately picking people up,” likening it to a military “invasion.”

During the interview, Frey was asked what he made of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s recent offer to withdraw immigration enforcement forces from his city if Minnesota handed over its voter registration records to the federal government.

“That is wildly unconstitutional,” Frey replied. “We should all be standing up and saying that’s not OK. Literally, listen to what they’re saying. Active threats like, Turn over the voter rolls or else, or we will continue to do what we’re doing. That’s something you can do in America now.”

Frey was also asked about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s comments from earlier in the week where he likened the administration’s invasion of Minneapolis to the first battle that took place during the US Civil War in Fort Sumter.

“I don’t think he’s saying that the Civil War is going to happen,” said Frey. “I think what he’s saying is that a significant and terrifying line is being crossed. And I would agree with that.”

As Frey issued warnings about the federal government’s actions in Minneapolis, more horror stories have emerged involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that staff at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis have been raising red flags over ICE agents’ claims about Alberto Castañeda Mondragón, a Mexican immigrant whom they treated after he suffered a shattered skull earlier this month.

ICE agents who brought Castañeda Mondragón to the hospital told staffers that he had injured himself after he “purposefully ran headfirst into a brick wall” while trying to escape their custody.

Nurses who treated Castañeda Mondragón, however, said that there is no way that running headfirst into a wall could produce the sheer number of skull fractures he suffered, let alone the internal bleeding found throughout his brain.

“It was laughable, if there was something to laugh about,” one nurse at the hospital told the Associated Press. “There was no way this person ran headfirst into a wall.”

According to a Saturday report in the New York Times, concern over ICE’s brutality has grown to such an extent that many Minnesota residents, including both documented immigrants and US citizens, have started wearing passports around their necks to avoid being potentially targeted.

Joua Tsu Thao, a 75-year-old US citizen who came to the country after aiding the American military during the Vietnam War, said the aggressive actions of immigration officers have left him with little choice but to display his passport whenever he walks outside his house.

“We need to be ready before they point a gun to us,” Thao explained to the Times.

CNN on Friday reported that ICE has been rounding up refugees living in Minnesota who were allowed to enter the US after undergoing “a rigorous, years-long vetting process,” and sending them to a facility in Texas where they are being prepared for deportation.

Lawyers representing the abducted refugees told CNN that their clients have been “forced to recount painful asylum claims with limited or no contact with family members or attorneys.”

Some of the refugees taken to Texas have been released from custody. But instead of being flown back home, they were released in Texas “without money, identification, or phones,” CNN reported.

Laurie Ball Cooper, vice president for US legal programs at the International Refugee Assistance Project, told CNN that government agents abducting refugees who had previously been allowed into the US is part of “a campaign of terror” that “is designed to scare people.”

Trump is silencing political dissent. We appeal for your support. Progressive nonprofits are the latest target caught in Trump’s crosshairs. With the aim of eliminating political opposition, Trump and his sycophants are working to curb government funding, constrain private foundations, and even cut tax-exempt status from organizations he dislikes. We’re concerned, because Truthout is not immune to such bad-faith attacks. We can only resist Trump’s attacks by cultivating a strong base of support. The right-wing mediasphere is funded comfortably by billionaire owners and venture capitalist philanthropists. At Truthout, we have you. Our fundraising campaign is over, but we fell a bit short and still need your help. Please take a meaningful action in the fight against authoritarianism: make a one-time or monthly donation to Truthout. If you have the means, please dig deep.