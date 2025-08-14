Masked ICE Agents Kidnap Teenager Who Was Walking His Dog

Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero Cruz had just turned 18 and was about to start his senior year.

On August 8, masked immigration agents abducted a Los Angeles high school student while he was walking his dog. The teenager, Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero Cruz, had just turned 18 and was about to start his senior year when officers kidnapped him off the street.

“He is more than just a student — he is a devoted son, a caring brother, a loyal friend, and a valued member of our community,” states a post on the GoFundMe started to help his family with legal costs and other essentials. “He carries a tremendous amount of responsibility at home, helping care for his five-month-old twin brothers and his six-year-old brother. He is a good student, with a kind heart, who has always stepped up for his family.”

Days after his abduction, he was “cramped in a holding cell with about 50 others, without access to basic hygiene, warmth, or adequate food,” according to an update on GoFundMe, as per local news outlet KTLA. There were only two toilets for everyone to share.

Guerrero Cruz, the update said, “is cold, scared, and one of the youngest there.”

There are currently more than 60,000 people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), up from 39,000 in January. People in ICE custody have reported inhumane conditions and being denied access to their attorneys and families.

In a statement to Truthout, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said:

“Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz, an illegal alien from Chile, overstayed his visa by more than two years, abusing the Visa Waiver Program under which he entered the United States, which required him to depart the United States on March 15, 2023. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal.”

DHS recently made similar claims about Yeonsoo Go, a 20-year-old Purdue University student who was abducted as she left her visa hearing in Manhattan. Although her visa is valid until December, DHS claimed she had overstayed her visa by two years. Community members rallied in support of Go and, ultimately, local elected officials helped secure her release from custody.

Several people have left messages about Guerrero Cruz on the family’s GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $20,000.

One player on Guerrero Cruz’s soccer team described him as “kind, respectful, and someone who lifted up the people around him.”

“On the field, he was rock-solid — always showed up, worked hard, and could be counted on week after week,” his teammate wrote.

Another person, identified as a “soccer friend,” wrote, “Benjamin is not only a good soccer player but also known for his humility, sportsmanship, and team spirit.”

“He plays selflessly, stays calm under pressure, always respects others,” he continued. “His attitude lifts the whole team.”

