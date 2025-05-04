Koch-Funded Group Authored House GOP Letter Demanding Medicaid Cuts

A letter that a group of 20 far-right House Republicans released earlier this week as part of a campaign in support of slashing Medicaid appears to have been authored by the head of a research institute with ties to the Koch network.

Politico reported Friday that “digital metadata embedded in a PDF copy” of the letter that was circulated inside the House of Representatives “lists the author as Brian Blase, president of Paragon Health Institute.”

InfluenceWatch notes that in 2021, Paragon received a nearly $2 million donation from Stand Together, “a right-libertarian funding organization that acts as the umbrella organization for the political network that is largely funded by right-leaning businessman and political donor Charles Koch.”

Paragon recently urged federal policymakers to require states to conduct more frequent eligibility checks for Medicaid recipients in a purported effort to root out improper payments. Health policy advocates say such a change would make it more difficult for eligible enrollees to keep their Medicaid coverage.

The letter signed by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and other House Republicans aligns with Paragon’s objectives, claiming that “political abuse” of Medicaid “is helping to bankrupt the federal government” and calling for “structural Medicaid reform” in the party’s forthcoming reconciliation package.

Tony Carrk, executive director of the watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement that “you’d be hard pressed to find a more shameless example of congressional Republicans taking their cues from special interests at the cost of the American people than Chip Roy copying and pasting a letter directly from… special interests.”

“This remarkably blatant kowtowing to conservative billionaires is a sad reflection of the congressional Republicans’ willingness to make devastating cuts to Americans’ healthcare to pay for lower taxes for the richest,” said Carrk.

The letter was released as congressional Republicans grappled internally with how and how much to cut Medicaid as they seek to offset the massive projected costs of another round of tax breaks for the rich.

Earlier this week, as Common Dreams reported, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said he would not accept more than $500 billion in cuts to Medicaid over the next decade. Cuts of that magnitude would still be the largest in the program’s history and would strip health coverage from tens of millions of people.

