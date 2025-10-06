Judge Blocks Trump From Sending National Guard Troops to Oregon — for Now

Gavin Newsom had challenged an order to send California troops, and warned that the US is on the “brink of martial law.”

A federal judge in Oregon issued a new and broader order on Sunday night to halt President Donald Trump from deploying any National Guard troops — regardless of their state of origin — to Oregon, Illinois, or elsewhere, as Democratic governors resisting the president warned of a frightening escalation in his authoritarian tendencies.

U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, who on Saturday ruled that Trump could not lawfully federalize National Guard troops from California for deployment to Portland, Oregon, issued a second order after the president mobilized 400 National Guard troops out of Texas, with the blessing of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, to deploy instead.

“It seems to me that based on the conduct of the defendants and the now seeking National Guard from Texas to go to Oregon again, I see those as direct contravention of the order […] issued yesterday,” said Immergut, nominated to the federal bench by Trump during his first term.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, who brought the challenge with the request for a temporary restraining order (TRO), explained the ruling and the events leading up to it in a Sunday night video statement:

Late tonight, a federal judge issued a sweeping new order prohibiting the president from deploying National Guard forces—from any state or DC—to Oregon.



The president can’t keep playing whack-a-mole w/ different states’ Guard units to get around court orders & the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/X8hhZBSFhx — Attorney General Dan Rayfield (@AGDanRayfield) October 6, 2025

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose administration had challenged the order to send the California soldiers, applauded the ruling after calling Trump’s effort to send the Texas troops “a breathtaking abuse of the law and power by the President of the United States.”

“America is on the brink of martial law,” said Newsom. “Do not be silent.”

According to the Associated Press:

Approximately 100 California National Guard troops landed in Portland after midnight Sunday and around 100 more arrived by early evening, Alan Gronewold, commander of Oregon’s National Guard, said in a court filing before the emergency hearing late Sunday. The state of Oregon also included in its filing a memo written by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that ordered up to 400 Texas National Guard personnel activated for deployment to Oregon, Illinois and possibly elsewhere.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, also a Democrat, issued a stark warning about the president’s effort to send soldiers to Chicago, where ramped-up immigration enforcement raids have roiled the city and terrorized community members.

“We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s Invasion,” said Pritzker. “It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops.”

Pritzker called on Abbott to withdraw his support for Trump’s deployment, saying, “There is no reason a President should send military troops into a sovereign state without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation.”

As of this writing, the Trump administration had not responded to Immergut’s latest ruling, but an appeal to a higher court is nearly certain.

Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.) said while the latest TRO was a vital development, sustained and peaceful protest against Trump’s march toward a militarized dictatorship remains essential.

“We cannot rest,” said Dexter. “The president is abusing his power, attempting to militarize our cities. The power of the people must remain greater than the people in power. We need to show up in peaceful protest across this nation. Stay Loud!”

Important update! Judge Karin Immergut just issued a broader temporary restraining order that precludes any National Guard troops from being in Oregon for 14 days.



We cannot rest. The President is abusing his power, attempting to militarize our cities. The power of the people… pic.twitter.com/Ii4J1JRpBS — Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (@RepDexterOR) October 6, 2025

In a Saturday statement, in response to Immergut’s initial TRO blocking the deployment of the troops from California, Hina Shamsi of the ACLU said it was vital for the court to block Trump’s dangerous move.

“As the founders of this country made abundantly clear, turning troops on civilians is an intolerable threat to our liberties,” said Shamsi.

“When President Trump is trying his best to imperil our First Amendment rights and scare those protesting his cruel policies into silence,” she said, “it’s encouraging to see this court ruling based on adherence to law and facts, not the President’s fantasies of beautiful, vibrant American cities as hellscapes.”

In a similar joint statement, the Not Above the Law coalition warned that Trump’s effort to deploy Illinois National Guard troops despite Prizker’s objection “isn’t about public safety, it’s about testing how far a president can override elected state leaders and deploy forces against American communities.”

“The pattern is clear and dangerous. Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Portland, and now Illinois — each time against the will of local officials,” said the coalition’s co-chairs in their statement. “Our armed forces exist to defend the nation and protect our freedoms — not to patrol our own streets. And our nation’s brave servicemembers should not be used as the political pawns of a would-be authoritarian.”

The coalition leaders said that lawmakers in Congress, who are nowhere to be seen this weekend due to Republicans in the House holding the chamber in recess, “must act now to prevent any president from weaponizing our National Guard this way. Whether you’re a red or a blue state, every American should be alarmed when federal troops are deployed over the objections of local authorities. Americans in every community must speak out now. Stopping this abuse of power is essential to protecting our freedoms and our democracy.”

