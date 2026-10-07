“I don’t know what’s behind some of the decisions” Trump is making, Paxton says in the audio recording.

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Newly unearthed audio of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) reveals his frustration with President Donald Trump and his policies, which he views as dragging down his own campaign for U.S. senator.

The leaked audio, obtained by Axios, was recorded at a closed-door fundraising event in Washington, D.C.

In the recording, Paxton complained that he doesn’t “make the decisions” that impact his campaign, citing Trump policies that have been detrimental to the economy and likely resulted in voters shifting toward Democrats — including his opponent, state Rep. James Talarico (D).

When asked what’s “dragging” his campaign, Paxton responded, “It’s the war, it’s gas prices, it’s diesel.”

The Republican Senate nominee also recognized that “people are feeling the pinch,” with rising fuel prices “driv[ing] up food prices and everything else.” Affordability is “by far our biggest problem,” Paxton added, and “why we’re having a hard time with [polling] numbers.”

Paxton then expressed doubts over Trump’s actions.

“So many factors in this federal race are uncontrollable. I don’t make the decisions, and I don’t … know what’s behind some of the decisions,” he said.

The revelation of this recording comes a week after other leaked audio from Paxton also made headlines. In that conversation, Paxton expressed similar misgivings over Trump, specifically faulting the president’s decision to have a “midterm convention.”

“To be honest with you, the numbers — when we did that convention — it dropped our numbers,” Paxton said in that conversation. “Everybody’s numbers dropped. Right now, yeah, not good.”

The reporting on these conversations comes as the president is scheduled to speak at a rally for Paxton in the Lone Star State on Wednesday evening.

Multiple polls show that Talarico is ahead of Paxton in the Texas race. In a recent YouGov poll of likely voters, Paxton garnered only 44 percent support, whereas Talarico secured 50 percent. The Democrat is also ahead of the Republican candidate in a New York Times/Siena poll, which shows a 51-45 margin favoring Talarico.

Trump is unlikely to see it Paxton’s way if he and other Republicans lose their midterm races. In an interview in August, Trump claimed that voters are “angry at Republicans,” but “not angry at me.”

Despite Trump’s claims, a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll showed that 45 percent of voters said their preferences in the midterms should be viewed as a “vote against President Trump,” versus just 24 percent who said their preferences should be viewed as a vote for him.

The president currently has a net -27 point approval rating, according to an aggregate of polls compiled by FiftyPlusOne. Voters also prefer Democrats over Republicans in the midterm congressional races by eight points.

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