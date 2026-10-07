Democrat Opens Probe Into Kushner’s Firm’s Stake in Israeli Military

Kushner’s role as a “special envoy” allows him to dodge financial reporting requirements, the Democrat pointed out.

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The top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight Committee has opened a probe into Jared Kushner and his private equity firm’s stake in Israeli military suppliers, raising concerns over “significant conflicts of interest” as Kushner serves as a top Middle East negotiator for the Trump administration.

In an inquiry addressed to Kushner sent Monday, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California) demanded that Kushner disclose all of Affinity Partners’s foreign investments related to Middle East countries that the U.S. has dealings with, including in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and elsewhere.

Garcia also asks for accounting of Affinity Partners’s financial links to Israeli military suppliers, as well as details on meetings with or visits to Israel since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

“Your dual role as your father-in-law’s Middle East and Gaza negotiator while investing in a company that makes profits investing in arms manufacturing presents significant conflicts of interest, all while you avoid disclosing your financial entanglements to Congress or the American people,” Garcia wrote.

He notes that Kushner’s role as a “special envoy” for the Trump administration allows him to dodge financial disclosure requirements otherwise required from those in high positions within the federal government.

“Without oversight, the American people will continue to have serious questions about your motives and decision-making for as long as you profit from extensive business dealings,” Garcia went on. “The foreseeable and catastrophic failure of President Trump’s Middle East policy, including the disastrous Iran war, only deepens doubts about whether this Administration is acting in the public’s interest.”

Garcia’s letter follows a CNN report last week revealing that Affinity Partners holds the largest stake in a Tel Aviv-based firm, Phoenix Financial, that has at least $450 million in shares across nine companies that supply the Israeli military. This includes numerous Israeli military contractors, like Elbit Systems.

Kushner and the White House denied that his dealings with Israel and Middle East leaders benefit him personally. In posts on X, Kushner said CNN’s reporting was “misleading.”

CNN’s reporting compounded on a prior revelation that Kushner has also apparently tried to raise $5 billion or more from Middle East governments for Affinity Partners while simultaneously conducting deals for the Trump administration. Affinity’s biggest clients are the sovereign wealth funds of the Gulf states, and as of 2024, Kushner had already raised $4.8 billion in investments with major contributions from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Forbes estimates that Kushner is worth $1 billion — and that he first attained his status as a billionaire in September 2025. At the time, Kushner told Forbes that his “best investment” was increasing his stake in Phoenix.

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