Groups Blast Border Czar’s Arrest Threat Against Governor as “Gross Overreach”

A coalition of advocacy organizations on Saturday expressed support for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and warned that the Trump border czar’s threat against the Democratic leader marks a “dangerous escalation” of the administration’s assault on the rule of law across the United States.

The groups — including All Voting Is Local and the ACLU of Wisconsin — said in a joint statement that Evers’ guidance to state officials on how to handle being confronted by federal agents was “a prudent measure aimed at ensuring compliance with state and federal laws while protecting the rights of state employees.”

The suggestion by Tom Homan, a leader of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, that Evers could be arrested for issuing such guidance undermines “the foundational principles of our democracy, including the separation of powers, the rule of law, and the right of state governments to operate without undue federal interference,” the groups said Saturday.

“To threaten our governor over his legal directive is gross overreach by our federal government, and it is not occurring in a vacuum,” they continued, warning that the administration’s rhetoric and actions represent a “chilling attempt to normalize fascism.”

“Similar occurrences are happening across the nation, including within our academic systems,” the groups added. “If we do not reject these actions now, states and other institutions will only lose more and more of their autonomy and power. This is exactly why we underscore Gov. Evers’ claim that this event is ‘chilling.'”

The threats against Gov. Evers in Wisconsin undermine the foundational principles of our democracy: the separation of powers, the rule of law, and the right of state governments to operate without undue federal interference. We must reject this overreach.allvotingislocal.org/statements/w… — All Voting is Local (@allvotingislocal.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T13:58:41.489Z

Trump administration officials and the president himself have repeatedly threatened state and local officials as the White House rushes ahead with its lawless mass deportation campaign, which has ensnared tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants and at least over a dozen U.S. citizens — including children.

In an executive order signed late last month, Trump accused “some state and local officials” of engaging in a “lawless insurrection” against the federal government by refusing to cooperate with the administration’s deportation efforts.

But as Temple University law professor Jennifer Lee recently noted, localities “can legally decide not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.”

“Cities, like states, have constitutional protections against being forced to administer or enforce federal programs,” Lee wrote. “The Trump administration cannot force any state or local official to assist in enforcing federal immigration law.”

Administration officials have also leveled threats against members of Congress, with Homan suggesting earlier this year that he would refer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to the U.S. Justice Department for holding a webinar informing constituents of their rights.

During a town hall on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez dared Homan to do so.

“To that I say: Come for me,” she said to cheers from the audience. “We need to challenge them. So don’t let them intimidate you.”

