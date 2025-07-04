EPA Suspends Over 140 Employees for Signing Letter of Dissent

The decision has been widely criticized as a violation of the employees’ First Amendment rights.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put 144 employees on leave after they signed a letter criticizing the Trump administration’s “harmful” policies.

EPA press secretary Brigit Hirsch accused the employees of “undermining, sabotaging, and undercutting the administration’s agenda.” But the union that represents these employees is calling it an act of illegal “retaliation.”

The “declaration of dissent”, published by Stand Up for Science Monday, had been signed by 620 people as of Thursday. Addressed to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the letter accused the administration of “recklessly undermining” the agency’s mission under his watch. It accused the administration of “ignoring scientific consensus to benefit polluters.”

“This administration’s actions directly contradict EPA’s own scientific assessments on human health risks, most notably regarding asbestos, mercury, and greenhouse gases,” the letter said.

Since Trump retook office, the administration has eviscerated policies meant to contain pollution, slashing funding for green energy production and electric vehicles while championing increased fossil fuel drilling and consumption. It has also rolled back the enforcement of limits on cancer-causing “forever chemicals” in water.

The signatories also pointed to the Trump EPA’s “undermining of public trust” by using official channels to trumpet “misinformation and overtly partisan rhetoric.”

They called out EPA press releases, which have referred to climate science as a “religion,” EPA grants as “green slush funds,” and “clean coal” as “beautiful.” The letter also suggested the EPA had violated the Hatch Act by promoting political initiatives like Trump’s tariffs and the Republican budget reconciliation bill.

“Make no mistake: your actions endanger public health and erode scientific progress — not only in America — but around the world,” the letter said.

The employees also accused the administration of “promoting a culture of fear.” They cited comments by top Trump officials, such as Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, who has said he wanted to put EPA employees “in trauma” and make them unable “to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains.”

While some signatories signed their names, many others chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. That retaliation came Thursday, when — according to The New York Times — 144 employees received an email putting them on leave for the next two weeks “pending an administrative investigation.”

The decision was widely criticized as a violation of the employees’ First Amendment rights.

Tim Whitehouse, the executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, which has previously represented EPA and other employees, said federal employees are allowed to publicly criticize the administration they work for.

“The letter of dissent did really nothing to undermine or sabotage the agenda of the administration,” Whitehouse told The Washington Post. “We believe strongly that the EPA should protect the First Amendment rights of their employees.”

Bill Wolfe, a former environmental policy professional with Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, said that the letter “was a classic form of whistleblowing that is protected by federal whistleblower laws and the 1st Amendment, as upheld by federal courts.”

Justin Chen, the union representative for EPA employees under the American Federation of Government Employees, told the Times that the agency’s actions were “clearly an act of retaliation” and said the union would “protect our members to the full extent of the law.”

Despite the punishment, one of the signatories anonymously told The Post that they had no regrets.

“I took the risk knowing what was up,” the employee wrote. “I’ll say it before, and now it rings even more true … if this is the EPA they want me to work for, then I don’t want to work for the EPA.”

