DOJ Charges New Jersey Congresswoman With Assault Following ICE Jail Visit

The baseless charges “should send a chill down the spine of every American,” said Rep. Greg Casar.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Justice Department announced Monday that it is pursuing assault charges against a Democratic congresswoman from New Jersey who took part in an oversight visit at a privately run migrant detention center in Newark earlier this month.

In a statement, Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced the charges against U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.), claiming the lawmaker “assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement” at GEO Group’s Delaney Hall. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awarded GEO Group a billion-dollar contract earlier this year to detain migrants there, even as the facility faced legal challenges and accusations of abuse.

McIver rejected the charges against her as “purely political,” saying that “they mischaracterize and distort my actions” in an attempt to “criminalize and deter legislative oversight.”

“We were fulfilling our lawful oversight responsibilities, as members of Congress have done many times before, and our visit should have been peaceful and short,” said McIver. “Instead, ICE agents created an unnecessary and unsafe confrontation when they chose to arrest Mayor [Ras] Baraka.”

Habba said Monday that her office has agreed to drop the trespassing charge against Baraka, who welcomed the decision while expressing solidarity with McIver.

“Congresswoman McIver is a daughter of Newark, past Newark Council president, a former student of mine, and a dear friend,” said Baraka. “I want to be clear: I stand with LaMonica, and I fully expect her to be vindicated.”

The U.S. attorney’s announcement sparked an outpouring of support for McIver and grave warnings about the implications of the Trump administration’s attempt to prosecute her and other officials who try to stand in the way of its lawless mass deportation effort.

“This is a clear political attack on Rep. LaMonica McIver for having the courage to stand up to Trump’s abuses of power,” said Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party. “Let’s be clear who the real lawbreakers are. In just the last week, both Donald Trump and [Attorney General] Pam Bondi have been caught with a hand in the cookie jar. Bondi sold millions of shares of stock on the same day that Trump announced his disastrous tariffs. And Trump accepted a $400 million luxury plane from the Qatari royal family.”

“The most corrupt administration in our country’s history is targeting and punishing public officials who seek to hold them accountable,” Mitchell added.

McIver’s fellow congressional Democrats also rallied to her defense.

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) called the charges a “purely political act” and said that “oversight is not a criminal offense unless you are living under a fascist regime.”

The chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), said that “the baseless charges against Congresswoman McIver for simply doing her job should send a chill down the spine of every American.”

A group of Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee warned that “charging members of Congress for doing our jobs is a dangerous precedent to set.”

“It reveals the increasingly authoritarian nature of this administration and its relentless, illegal attempts to suppress any dissent or oversight, including from judges, members of Congress, and the American people, which check lawless executive power,” the lawmakers said. “Representative McIver has our full support, and we will do everything in our power to help fight this outrageous threat to our constitutional system.”

The scene at Delaney Hall earlier this month was highly chaotic, with video footage showing jostling and heated verbal exchanges outside of the facility’s gate as federal agents moved to arrest Baraka after three New Jersey lawmakers — McIver and Reps. Robert Menendez and Bonnie Watson Coleman — visited the inside of the detention center, which they have a right to do under federal law.

The Department of Homeland Security released a video claiming to show McIver “assaulting” an ICE agent, and one DHS official accused the Democratic lawmaker of “body-slamming” and “body-ramming” officers. McIver, who rejected the claims, said at the time that federal agents at the scene were “roughing up members of Congress.”

Watson Coleman, who is 80 years old, said she was “manhandled” by ICE agents as they moved to arrest Baraka.

In a statement late Monday, Mike Zamore of the national ACLU and Amol Sinha of ACLU-NJ said that “the Trump administration’s political charges against Congresswoman McIver [are] a method more suited for authoritarianism than American democracy.”

“If the Trump administration can target elected officials who oppose its extreme agenda, it can happen to any one of us,” they said. “We demand that they drop the charges against Rep. McIver, and we implore her fellow members of Congress to call for the same.”

