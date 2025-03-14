Democratic Attorneys General Sue Trump to Protect Education Department

Twenty-one Democratic attorneys general have filed suit to stop the dismantling of the Department of Education.

Twenty-one Democratic attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the dismantling of the Department of Education, arguing that firing approximately 50 percent of the department’s workforce significantly impairs its ability to fulfill its legal duties.

“This administration may claim to be stopping waste and fraud, but it is clear that their only mission is to take away the necessary services, resources, and funding that students and their families need,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement.

The Department of Education supports nearly 18,200 school districts and over 50 million K-12 students enrolled in about 98,000 public schools and 32,000 private schools nationwide. It also assists more than 12 million postsecondary students annually through its higher education initiatives. Many of the department’s resources specifically benefit students with disabilities and those from low-income backgrounds.

“Cutting the Department of Education isn’t just a policy change, it’s a direct hit to our kids and their futures,” said Oregon Attorney General Rayfield. “If the president gets his way, the most vulnerable students will suffer the most, and that’s something we can’t let happen.”

On March 11, the Trump administration announced plans to lay off roughly half of the department’s employees as part of its goal of a “total shutdown” of the agency.

“Neither President Trump nor his Secretary have the power to demolish a congressionally-created department, and as Attorney General but most importantly as a mom, I will continue to hold this Administration accountable for illegal actions that harm our residents and economy,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell stated.

Approximately 1,300 Education Department employees were informed that they would lose their jobs, including all Office for Civil Rights staff in seven of its 12 regional offices. The Office for Civil Rights is essential for protecting students from discrimination and sexual assault and ensuring equal access to public education.

This has prompted a separate class-action lawsuit by two parents and the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates, a national disability rights organization that argues that weakening the Office for Civil Rights will prevent it from adequately addressing discrimination complaints, violating the Fifth Amendment’s equal protection clause.

“The Office for Civil Rights and its complaint and investigation processing functions have fallen under attack,” the complaint states. “This lawsuit seeks to hold the Department accountable for ensuring that schools are places where all students can learn and thrive.”

In a related development, a federal judge ruled late Thursday night that the Trump administration must reinstate thousands of terminated federal employees, including those from the Department of Education.

“We’ve secured a court order pausing the Trump Admin’s unlawful termination of federal probationary employees and ordering the reinstatement of fired employees,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta on X. Bonta is part of a coalition of attorneys general who sued the Trump administration over these firings. “We’re pleased with the court’s decision to restrain the Trump Admin’s reckless directive and we’ll continue to monitor and ensure compliance.”

Unlike mainstream media, we’re not capitulating to Trump. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government.

Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.