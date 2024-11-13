Demand for Abortion Pills and Emergency Contraception Surges After Trump’s Win

The U.S. saw a dramatic increase in demand for reproductive health medications following the reelection of Donald Trump last week, with many Americans seeking to stockpile reproductive health medications in fear that the new administration may restrict access to emergency contraception and abortion pills across the country.

“Prior to the election results coming out, earlier this month, we had 4,500 visitors per day. [On November 6] we had 82,900 visitors. It’s a huge surge in people looking for information about how to access abortion,” Elisa Wells, co-founder of Plan C, a non-profit that provides abortion medication by mail, told Global News last week. According to The Guardian, Plan C experienced a 625 percent surge in traffic after Trump’s victory was announced.

“We also know from talking to providers that they have seen a huge surge in requests for abortion pills,” Wells told Global News.

The telehealth service Wisp saw a 300 percent spike in requests for emergency contraception following the announcement of Trump’s win, according to The Guardian. There was also a significant rise in bulk Plan B orders, which jumped from about 30 percent of emergency contraceptive orders earlier in the month to nearly 90 percent on Wednesday. The telehealth site Hey Jane also reported that requests for birth control had doubled after the election, while Winx, another women’s health service, said it had sold six times as many doses of Plan B by Wednesday afternoon as it had in the entire previous week.

Another organization, Aid Access, which is the number one supplier of abortion pills by mail in the United States, also reported a sharp spike in sales. In fact, when Trump’s election win was announced, the website saw more than 5,000 requests for abortion pills in just 12 hours — an increase even larger than the surge following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“I can see all the new requests ticking in as we’re talking,” Rebecca Gomperts, the founder of Aid Access, told The Guardian after the election. “We’ve never seen this before.”

While Trump has wavered on the idea of a national abortion ban, Project 2025 — the conservative blueprint for the next Trump administration — proposes using various government agencies to restrict access to abortion, which includes the possibility of a nationwide ban on abortion pills. A federal ban would even impact states that currently protect abortion rights.

“The plan’s far-reaching recommendations would severely limit reproductive autonomy and access to reproductive health care, while turning back the clock on hard-won gains, both domestically and globally,” the Center for Reproductive Rights said in an October fact sheet.

In addition to stockpiling abortion pills and emergency contraceptives, many Americans also seem to be considering permanent contraception options. In fact, on November 6, searches for “vasectomy” surged, with the highest number of searches coming from states that restrict abortion including Utah, Alaska, Indiana, Nebraska and Kentucky. There was also a notable increase in searches for “bilateral salpingectomy,” a surgical procedure that removes both fallopian tubes, and other search terms, including “sterilization for women,” “cost of vasectomy,” “tubes tied” and “abortion pill shelf life.”

“Clearly, people are trying to plan for the reproductive apocalypse that we anticipate will be happening under a Trump presidency,” Wells told The Guardian.

