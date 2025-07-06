Critics Call Trump’s Proposed White House UFC Match Pure “Idiocracy”

UFC President and CEO Dana White has donated at least $1 million to Trump’s campaign coffers.

Truthout is an indispensable resource for activists, movement leaders and workers everywhere. Please make this work possible with a quick donation.

Critics of President Donald Trump’s announcement of a planned Ultimate Fighting Championship event on White House grounds to celebrate the United States Semiquincentennial next year took to social media Friday to call the proposal something “straight out of ‘Idiocracy’” — the comedy cult classic about a dumbed-down 26th-century America — and condemn what one detractor called “authoritarian theater.”

“Every one of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250,” Trump said at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Thursday. “We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House.”

Yearning for a time when every new day isn't exponentially dumber than the day before. — Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T09:56:59.471Z

While Octagon aficionados cheered the prospect of a 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue fight card, many observers couldn’t help but notice parallels with the plot of Mike Judge’s 2006 film “Idiocracy,” a satirical skewering of issues including the erosion of White House decorum in a future when IQs have plummeted and a sports drink corporation owns the country, whose voters elect Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho, “five-time ultimate smackdown champion and porn superstar,” as president.

“If anyone defends Trump saying there will be a UFC fight on the White House lawn never listen to them again,” former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois wrote on the social media site X Friday, adding that Trump’s announcement was like the “plot to ‘Idiocracy’ with an equally stupid-ass president.”

Another X user fumed: “This is what happens when a failed empire hits rock bottom and throws a party about it. UFC fight on the White House lawn to celebrate 250 years of what used to be a country with brains. This ain’t strength, this is pure fucking Idiocracy. Straight out of Rome before it burned, give the mob a fight and some burgers while the world collapses around them.

Yet another social media critic joked that “‘Idiocracy’ was actually a documentary from the future, sent back in time as a warning to us all.”

UFC fights at the White House? Idiocracy is prophecy. pic.twitter.com/ESDrEQtLdn — Nicholas Zukin 🐑🔥🌮 (@extramsg) July 4, 2025

Some critics pointed to the decadeslong business ties between Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White, who has donated at least $1 million to Trump’s campaign coffers.

Others noted the “bread and circuses” vibes of Trump’s proposed event, which some called a cynical ploy meant to distract from the devastating impact of policies like Friday’s signing of a multi-trillion-dollar tax cut that will overwhelmingly benefit the rich and corporations, while ballooning the deficit and leaving millions of Americans without desperately needed health insurance coverage and food assistance.

“Americans, you won’t have healthcare, Medicaid, public schools, nursing homes, rural hospitals, or SNAP. But, you’ll get UFC fights on the White House lawn,” New York Times opinion contributor Wajahat Ali wrote on Bluesky. “America, F-YEAH!”

Writing for The Guardian Saturday, Karim Zidan asserted: “Donald Trump’s UFC stunt is more than a circus. It’s authoritarian theater.”

“It carries shades of fascist Italy under Benito Mussolini, particularly its obsession with masculinity, spectacle, and nationalism—but with a modern, American twist,” he wrote. “Fascist Italy used rallies, parades, and sports events to project strength and unity.”

“Similarly, Trump has relied on the UFC to project his tough-guy image, and to celebrate his brand of nationalistic masculinity,” Zidan continued. “From name-dropping champions who endorse him to suggesting a tournament that would pit UFC fighters against illegal migrants, Trump has repeatedly found ways to make UFC-style machismo a part of his political brand.”

“There was once a time when the U.S. could point to the authoritarian pageantry of regimes like Mussolini’s Italy and claim at least some moral distance. That line is no longer visible,” he added. “What was once soft power borrowed from strongmen is now being proudly performed on America’s own front lawn.”

Keep the press free. Fight political repression. Truthout urgently appeals for your support. Under pressure from an array of McCarthyist anti-speech tactics, independent journalists at Truthout face new and mounting political repression. We rely on your support to publish journalism from the frontlines of political movements. In fact, we’re almost entirely funded by readers like you. Please contribute a tax-deductible gift at this critical moment!



This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.