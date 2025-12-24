Coal Miners Were Poised to Win Key Safety Protections. Then Trump Showed Up.

Independent journalism at Truthout faces unprecedented authoritarian censorship. If you value progressive media, please make a year-end donation today.

James Bounds has been working in the mines since 1969. Now 78, and living in Fayette County, West Virginia, he was first diagnosed with black lung in 1984. He was told to quit working at the mines, but he didn’t. He continued working until 2003, when he was permanently disabled with black lung.

“I had so many obligations at that time that I couldn’t quit the mines,” he said. “I wanted to continue to work … and mining pay, y’know, so I can keep things going here at the house.” It wasn’t until 2009, years after he was forced into retirement, that Bounds started receiving black lung benefits.

Today, Bounds has difficulty walking around his yard or carrying groceries 25 feet from his driveway to his house. “There’s nothing you can do. Every time you go out in the yard, even walk around the yard, you got to have an oxygen tank with you,” he said.

For many miners in Appalachia, this year was supposed to be one of progress in which they would finally see a commitment to solving the issue of black lung. Last year, on April 18, 2024, the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) issued its final rule, Lowering Miners’ Exposure to Respirable Crystalline Silica and Improving Respiratory Protection, which aimed to reduce miners’ exposure to an airborne compound that is a major cause of black lung, and improve respiratory protection for all airborne hazards. The law, which establishes a uniform permissible exposure limit and requirements for monitoring, had a compliance/enforcement date of April 14, 2025. The date came and went, and miners are still waiting for the rule to come into effect.

According to Bounds, miners have tried for years to have a silica rule implemented, but to no avail. “Every time they delay it, you can count the lives that you lost in between delays and that really burdens me down. It really makes me sad that people have to give their life before they are able to pass anything,” he said. “Meanwhile, the miners are getting sick, they’re dying. They can’t make a living for their family.”

The Trump administration, early on, promised to reinvigorate America’s “beautiful clean coal industry,” direct relevant agencies to identify coal resources on federal lands, lift barriers to coal mining, and prioritize coal leasing on those lands. Some miners hoped that this would lead to an increase in work available to them. In an April 8 executive order, President Donald Trump also required agencies to rescind any policies “that seek to transition the Nation away from coal production or otherwise establish preferences against coal as a generation resource.”

Trump frequently campaigned with coal miners during his 2016 presidential run, and has since continued to participate in photo-ops using miners as a symbolic backdrop for his energy policies while campaigning and serving in office.

However, despite the president courting the CEOs of the mining industry heavily during his campaign, miners themselves feel neglected and left behind. Days after the executive order, on April 11, just before coal mines were expected to be compliant with the final rule, the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay of the final rule in response to a petition from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, which is challenging the rule in court. Soon after, it announced a temporary enforcement pause until August 18, citing “unforeseen NIOSH restructuring” and “other technical reasons.” Further updates were supposed to be announced in October, but they never came. Now, the updated response delays enforcement indefinitely.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, was slated to lose at least 900 workers, which represents more than 90 percent of the entire agency workforce, as part of a “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) plan. After facing considerable pushback from labor (specifically coal miner organizations) and congressional lawmakers (including Republicans from West Virginia), and a federal lawsuit brought by a coal miner, the Trump administration changed plans regarding the planned layoffs at the federal health agency. Similarly, the administration also dropped plans to terminate leases and close 34 offices in the MSHA, after considerable pushback from mining communities.

“First it was stalled because the Department of Labor voluntarily delayed it because of the cuts at NIOSH. NIOSH is important to implement the rule well, and because the administration sillily or stupidly cut NIOSH staff, they also couldn’t enforce the rule,” said Quenton King, government affairs specialist at Appalachian Voices. “Now that NIOSH is back, or now that NIOSH is kind of back, this lawsuit is still happening, and the judge in the case has issued a stay on it. Our complaint is that the administration doesn’t seem to be fighting that stay or fighting the lawsuit,” he said, referring to the case brought by the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association against the final rule.

“The stuff we need to get passed, the stuff that we need to protect ourselves … seems like they always put it on the back burner.”

The rule was first drafted and released in 2023. Coal miners had been working with a sense of urgency to get the rule passed in 2023 and 2024, due to fears that the Trump administration could repeal the rule if the Biden administration waited too long to enact it. “I’m happy to work with the Black Lung Association, which is former coal miners, Trump voters. And they’re saying that we, you know, ‘We supported you, and now we’re asking you to stand up for us,’” King added. “It feels like a betrayal of what he promised people. But I think that’s been very common throughout his administration.”

On November 26, the Department of Labor (DOL) and the mining industry filed a status update in the lawsuit over the silica dust rule, stating that “in order to avoid an unnecessary expenditure of resources by the parties and the Court, the government moves to have this appeal held in abeyance,” effectively suspending activities in the case while the DOL undertakes a new “limited” rulemaking to reconsider portions of the rule.

“Capito, Miller, and Moore, they ain’t doing nothing. Whatever Trump wants, they just back,” said Gary Hairston, 71, a retired coal miner from West Virginia who is the president of the National Black Lung Association, referring to West Virginia’s congress members Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Rep. Carol Miller, and Rep. Riley Moore. “They’re worried about the coal mine itself,” he said. “They don’t care about us, but when they run for reelection, they get coal miners standing beside them. But yet, when it comes to protecting us, they ain’t protecting us.”

On another front, coal miners suffering from black lung also continue to fight for better benefits and a streamlined process to access the benefits. Inflation increased 8 percent in 2022, but in January 2023, the black lung monthly benefit only increased 4 percent, according to Appalachian Voices. For recipients who are completely disabled, this leaves them having to make up for the deficits elsewhere. The benefit for a miner and a dependent in 2025 is $1,178 a month — more than $3,000 lower than the average cost of living for people in coal communities like Indiana County, Pennsylvania; Pike County, Kentucky; and Kanawha County, West Virginia, Appalachian Voices reported.

For the last several years, the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act has been introduced in Congress but has not progressed, explained King. “It’s going to be introduced hopefully soon this year,” he said. “It would raise the stipend to be in line with inflation every year. Currently it is not. It doesn’t rise with inflation. So the value is worth less than it used to be. And because, it used to be, you’re older, you get the benefit. Like, that’s helpful, but you already retired. But now, since people are getting black lung in their 40’s, that’s 25 years of not working. So the benefit is more important now than it used to be,” King said.

Despite Trump’s plans for achieving American energy dominance and reinvigorating America’s “Beautiful Clean Coal Industry,” miners can’t help but notice that his executive order leaves out an essential part of the industry — the miners themselves.

“Well, I think they forgot about the coal miners. They always say that we keep the lights on, but they don’t never show it to the coal miners. They show it to the coal companies, but they don’t never back the coal miners,” Hairston said. “The stuff we need to get passed, the stuff that we need to protect ourselves… seems like they always put it on the back burner. Seems like we just a number to them. We just die. And they just put somebody else in our place.”

