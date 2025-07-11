Bipartisan Group of Senators Meets With Netanyahu Despite ICC Arrest Warrant

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

A bipartisan group of senators representing an eighth of the Senate posed for photos and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the U.S. this week, sparking criticism over senators’ smiles next to a man wanted in the Hague for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu met with senators on Wednesday, with leaders for both parties, Senators John Thune (R-South Dakota) and Chuck Schumer (D-New York) in attendance. Lawmakers proudly posted photos of the meeting, saying that they discussed the genocide in Gaza and praised Israel and the U.S.’s war on Iran during the meeting.

Netanyahu also met with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana), the latter of whom said in a post on social media that the two “discussed America’s commitment to Israel’s security and our shared goal of achieving a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.”

Pictures of the Senate meeting also showed Senators Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), Chris Coons (D-Delaware), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Jon Husted (R-Ohio), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Dave McCormick (R-Pennsylvania), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), and Adam Schiff (D-California).

The lawmakers posed next to a table set with food and drinks. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has already drawn criticism for being on vacation in Greece amid the devastating floods in his state last week, was also at the meeting.

Lawmakers have drawn criticism for meeting with Netanyahu as his government moves toward expelling all Palestinians from Gaza, through death or force. Earlier this week, Netanyahu’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, told reporters that he has instructed the military to plan for confining all Palestinians in Gaza into a camp where they won’t be allowed to leave — a plan likened to concentration camps by advocates for Palestinian rights.

“Yesterday these Senators took part in a photo-op with Netanyahu, who is wanted for war crimes. Shameful,” wrote the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project in a post on social media.

“Genocide is bipartisan,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan).

“In a just world, every one of these Democratic senators would be primaried — especially the hypocritical Cory Booker who is wisely trying to hide his face in this picture,” said Zeteo Editor-in-Chief Mehdi Hasan. Indeed, Booker and Klobuchar are standing behind other senators in photos posted online.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November. But both officials have since visited the White House, under both the Trump and Biden administrations, with U.S. officials purposefully defying the Hague.

In fact, earlier this week, the U.S. State Department threatened the ICC in a UN meeting ahead of Netanyahu’s visit, demanding that it drop the charges against Netanyahu and Gallant and terminate “all investigations and all arrest warrants” against Israel.

Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump this week to discuss a proposal for a temporary ceasefire deal in Gaza. However, despite agreement from both parties on the objectives of the genocide, Netanyahu left Washington without the parties announcing a deal. Netanyahu has been accused numerous times of purposely sabotaging ceasefire talks in order to prolong the genocide and stay in power.

