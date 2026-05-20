After Months of Failed Votes, Senate Finally Advances Iran War Powers Resolution

Sen. Bill Cassidy voted in favor of the resolution days after losing his primary race to a Trump-endorsed candidate.

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After months of failed votes on Democratic war powers resolutions intended to end President Donald Trump’s illegal assault on Iran, the US Senate finally advanced legislation to a final vote on Tuesday, when a fourth Republican broke ranks.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joined three other Republicans and all Democrats but one for the 50-47 vote on a motion to discharge Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-Va.) bill from committee. Cassidy’s move notably came just days after he lost a primary race in which Trump backed one of his challengers — apparent retribution for the senator voting to convict Trump following his historic second impeachment.

“While I support the administration’s efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, the White House and Pentagon have left Congress in the dark on Operation Epic Fury,” Cassidy said on social media Tuesday. “In Louisiana, I’ve heard from people, including President Trump’s supporters, who are concerned about this war. Until the administration provides clarity, no congressional authorization or extension can be justified.”

The US and Israel launched the operation on February 28, without authorization from Congress and in violation of the United Nations Charter. Faced with a key deadline under the War Powers Act earlier this month, the White House claimed the conflict had been “terminated” due to a ceasefire agreement reached hours after Trump’s genocidal threat against Iran on April 7. However, the president has maintained a naval blockade, and Iran has continued to limit ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

As with last week’s vote on a war powers resolution from Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) backed the new motion, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) voted with the GOP. A potential tie was avoided on Tuesday when Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) did not participate.

The Associated Press noted that Kaine’s bill “will get a vote on final passage, but the timing was not immediately clear,” and if the three Republicans who were absent Tuesday maintain their stances on the war, the resolution could still ultimately be defeated.

Despite that uncertainty, congressional Democrats and other critics of the illegal assault welcomed the Tuesday vote that followed seven unsuccessful votes in the Senate and many more in the House of Representatives, where Republicans also have a narrow majority.

“This is a major blow for the disastrous, backfiring war and sends a clear signal to President Trump: End the war, do not escalate it,” the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) declared on social media. “The hard work of pro-peace Americans is paying off.”

NIAC president Jamal Abdi said that “it has taken 10 weeks and a dozen votes but Congress is finally coming in line with the vast majority of Americans who oppose the senseless war on Iran… There are strong odds it will pass in the Republican-controlled House later this week.”

Finally, Senate Republicans are starting to listen to their constituents.



The American people do not want to spend billions on endless wars. They want to address the enormous crises facing our country.



We must end this unconstitutional war. https://t.co/jZBsNeseqx — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 19, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement that “vote by vote, Democrats are breaking through Republicans’ wall of silence on Trump’s illegal war.”

“For more than 80 days, Trump has dragged America into a costly, chaotic conflict with no plan, no objective, and no legal authority,” he continued. “Today proved our pressure is working: Republicans are starting to crack, and momentum is building to check him. We are not letting up.”

According to The New York Times, Kaine similarly said that “the momentum is moving our way slowly.”

While Trump would be able to veto a war powers resolution that reached his desk, Democrats have argued that passing one would make clear to him that his assault on Iran is unpopular. Kaine said that “what the president cares about is his own popularity, and when Congress, even including members of his own party, start to vote against him.”

Kaine expects a final vote to come after the Memorial Day recess, and expressed hope that lawmakers returning to their state or districts will hear from frustrated constituents. He predicted that “people are going to hear an earful when they get home about gas prices,” which have soared due to the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Today, Senate Democrats once again forced a vote to demand an end to this unconstitutional war.



After seven failed attempts, I am thankful that my Republican colleagues have joined in bringing our War Powers Resolution to the Floor and exercising our constitutional… https://t.co/gp9fWxcJlR — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) May 19, 2026

Alix Fraser, vice president of advocacy at the pro-democracy group Issue One, called Tuesday’s vote “a significant step in the effort to reestablish one of Congress’ most sacred roles — the constitutional right to send American men and women to war.”

Fraser applauded “the senators who voted to reaffirm Congress’s constitutional role in decisions of war and peace,” recognizing by name the Republicans who had the “for having the courage to stand up for the American service members being asked to risk their lives, as well as for the American families already struggling with rising costs at home.”

He also urged the House “to follow suit,” emphasizing that “this is a pivotal moment for our democracy. We must decide whether future generations will inherit a system in which the representatives of the American people debate and authorize the most consequential decisions, like going to war — or whether we normalize a system where presidents can unilaterally lead the country into ill-defined and open-ended conflicts.”

“Americans should remain concerned about the broader structural weaknesses that allowed the country to reach this point without meaningful congressional involvement from the outset,” Fraser added. “The current war powers framework needs to be reformed to empower the legislative branch and follow the constitutional process that the framers intended.”

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