50+ Progressive Writers and Activists Pen Open Letter Urging Vote for Biden

More than 50 progressive writers and activists — including prominent left-wing voices such as Noam Chomsky, Barbara Ehrenreich, and Cornel West — unveiled an open letter Wednesday morning that argues a vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November is essential because while “the lesser evil is evil… in this case, the greater evil is simply off the charts.”

Citing “well-founded” concerns that President Donald Trump could attempt to dispute the results of the election if he loses, the letter states that “voting for Biden all over” — including but not merely in swing states — could help “ward off post-election Trumpian tactics” by delivering the former vice president “as big an Electoral College margin as possible.”

“The Electoral College should be gone. Electoral coercion, manipulation, and misdirection should be gone,” reads the letter, which was published in Common Dreams. “The need to purchase visibility should be gone. The Democratic Party candidate should be Bernie Sanders or whoever would inspire your positive support. But none of that will happen by Election Day. So it undeniably comes down to this — help Biden or increase the risk that Trump wins.”

The letter goes on to briefly acknowledge and reject common arguments against voting for Biden in November, from “claims that more votes for the Green Party’s or any other third party’s presidential candidate are necessary to win long-term progressive goals” to “protestations that Biden is beholden to elites.”

The latter claim is accurate, the open letter says, “but beside the point”; also true is the insistence that “not voting sends a message.”

“But the message that not voting in swing states sends in 2020 is that we are OK with Trump for four more years as long as we don’t have to sully our hands by voting for Biden,” reads the letter, which was released just over 40 days ahead of Election Day.

Pointing to Trump’s destructive climate and nuclear weapons policies, his ongoing assault on democracy and the judiciary, and his “racism and sexism,” the progressive signatories declare that “ending the Trump presidency is, by far, the most important goal that can be achieved between now and January.”

“Not voting for Biden in swing states won’t bring on a revolution. Not voting for Biden in swing states will not make anyone the slightest bit more progressive, radical, or revolutionary,” the open letter declares. “So, it comes down to this. Dump Trump, Then Battle Biden. Vote for Biden at least in swing states — and urge others to do so as well. And then get on with building grassroots movements for ongoing fundamental change.”

The letter comes just over a month after progressive advocacy group RootsAction.org launched its “Vote Trump Out” initiative aimed at boosting voter turnout in the key swing states of Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin with the warning that a second term for Trump would spell catastrophe for workers, immigrants, and the planet.

“Another four years of Trump may literally lead us to the stage where the survival of organized human society is deeply imperiled,” Chomsky says in the campaign’s launch video. “It doesn’t matter whether you like Biden or not. That’s your personal feelings, irrelevant, nobody cares about that. What they care about is what happens to the world. We have to get rid of Trump, keep pressure on Biden, just as Sanders and associates have been doing.”

Read the full open letter and view the list of signatories below: