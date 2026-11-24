The bill would effectively lock in current levels of fossil fuel infrastructure and usage forever, they warn.

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A group of over 160 climate scientists is urging the House to block the major bipartisan permitting reform bill from passage, warning that its entrenchment of fossil fuel infrastructure could likely prevent the U.S. from ever reaching net zero emissions, which would be disastrous for the climate.

In a letter published Tuesday, the scientists express “deep concern” that the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), which passed the Senate on Friday, would drastically weaken key environmental laws like the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA), while granting fossil fuel companies powerful tools to ensure its influence never wanes.

“BAAJA’s extensive changes to existing laws would make it almost impossible for a court to enjoin an action based on a violation of NEPA or of the National Historic Preservation Act, in effect pulling the teeth from these very important laws,” the letter says.

“Furthermore, we are concerned that BAAJA’s creation of the new ‘Disparate Treatment’ standard for energy permitting will prevent the rapid and nearly total phase out of coal, oil, and fossil gas from the U.S. and global energy systems. Without this phase out, and the subsequent reduction of emissions to (net) zero, the world will be unable to halt global heating,” the scientists wrote.

The letter effort was led by top climate scientists, including Michael Mann, of the University of Pennsylvania; Michael Oppenheimer, at Princeton University; and Robert Brulle and J. Timmons Roberts of Brown University, who have done critical research on the fossil fuel industry’s work to block action on the climate crisis.

The letter effort was necessary because “of the speed with which this deeply problematic bill seems headed toward passage without the due diligence and scrutiny any such far-reaching bill demands,” Mann told Truthout, “pushed through in the proverbial dark of night of the Thanksgiving holiday lull of a lame duck congressional session, and backed by a veritable who’s who of bad fossil fuel and dark money actors.”

The “disparate treatment” standard in the bill, the letter explains, empowers fossil fuel companies to file lawsuits to defang or overturn climate legislation. Under the standard, companies would be able to sue if they are being granted permits at a lower standard than in previous years, with the potential to reclaim up to 100 percent of projected construction costs plus damages and legal fees — footed by the American taxpayer.

At the same time, the bill would majorly hamstring federal agencies in their ability to revise or revoke rules and permits in the interest of public health or the climate, barring “immediate” harm.

Taken together, these provisions would prevent the U.S. from ever taking steps to meaningfully reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, they warn.

“As environmental law scholar David Bookbinder notes, this effectively insulates not only the construction but the operation at normal capacity of all existing fossil fuel infrastructure. Such a lock-in of extant fossil-fuel infrastructure would effectively prevent the U.S. from ever reaching (net) zero emissions,” the letter says.

The scientists also cite research finding that BAAJA would cause emissions to rise and contribute to air pollution-related mortality.

“[A]s written the bill would prevent the rapid and nearly total phase out of coal, oil, and fossil gas from the U.S. and global energy systems, which science says we must do if we’re going to halt global heating,” said Genevieve Guenther, founding director of End Climate Silence and organizer of the letter. The disparate treatment standard, Guenther said, “means that it effectively makes the current balance of energy sources permanent.”

“BAAJA is not progress. It is a step in the wrong direction, away from a (net) zero economy,” Guenther warned.

The climate concerns are the latest to be brought up against BAAJA, which opponents have warned would also help fast track data center construction and majorly sideline Tribal sovereignty. Critics have also noted several corruption concerns in relation to the bill, including former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s role in lobbying for the bill, and reports that a natural gas pipeline executive may have been involved in drafting the bill as the chief of staff for one of its key Senate backers.

Despite these concerns, 15 Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill’s passage in the Senate. This includes Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), one of the top backers of the bill despite typically being known as one of the Senate’s top climate champions.

“It’s the very sort of thing he’s spent his whole career fighting, and it just doesn’t compute,” letter leader Mann said.

Mann said that Democrats should instead take advantage of their majority in the new Congress to pass climate legislation, including legislation to regulate data centers that they could force President Donald Trump and Republicans to oppose, exposing an unpopular view to the public.

“I hope that there are enough Democratic House members out there still listening to facts and reason that the bill — at least in its current form — can be blocked,” he said.

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