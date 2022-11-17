Tynetta Hill-Muhammad (they/she) is the Chicago Chapter Organizer for BYP100. Her work is rooted in Black, queer, feminist and abolitionist organizing, transformative health education initiatives and transnational movement spaces. She truly believes in the power of people’s narratives in creating an organizing vision for the future. Inspired by collective power and popular education practices, they constantly strive to be accountable to themselves and their community!
Tynetta Hill-Muhammad
Nov 17, 2022