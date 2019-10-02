Tiitu Takalo is a feminist Finnish cartoonist and graphic novelist. She has also taught the art of graphic novels at the Liminka School of Arts. Considered one of the most skillful comic artists of her generation in Finland, she has been nominated three times for the Sarjakuva-Finlandia comics prize, winning on her fourth nomination for the original Finnish version of this book. She received the Women’s Research Award in 2010 and in 2017 received the Finnish Comics Society Puupäähattu Prize.