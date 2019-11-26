Thomas Rothe | Truthout

Thomas Rothe is a Ph.D. candidate in literature at the Universidad de Chile and part-time professor at the Universidad Católica de Chile. His research focuses on the history of translation in the Caribbean and Latin America. He has published articles in academic journals, including Anales del Caribe, Mutatis Mutandis, Revista de Estudios Hispánicos, Meridional and Sargasso. He has also translated into English the poetry of Jaime Luis Huenún, Rodrigo Lira, Julieta Marchant and Emma Villazón. With Lucía Stecher, he recently translated into Spanish Edwidge Danticat’s Create Dangerously. Originally from Berkeley, California, he has lived in Santiago since 2006.
