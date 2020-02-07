 The Rising Majority | Truthout

The Rising Majority

In 2017, The Movement for Black Lives and allied organizations formed The Rising Majority, a coalition that seeks to develop a collective strategy and shared practice that will involve labor, youth, abolition, immigrant rights, climate change, feminist, anti-war/anti-imperialist, and economic justice forces in order to amplify our collective power and to build alignment across our movements. The Rising Majority is committed to building a powerful, anti-racist left for radical democracy.

Truthout
February 7, 2020