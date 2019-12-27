 Tanya Watkins | Truthout

Tanya Watkins

Tanya Watkins is executive director of Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation (also known as SOUL) and an executive board member of the BlackRoots Alliance, an organization dedicated to building independent, Black political power across Illinois. SOUL is a proud sponsor of the Conference to Refound the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Truthout
December 26, 2019