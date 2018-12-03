Shawn Olson-Hazboun is an environmental sociologist at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. She teaches courses in environmental justice, energy and society and research methods. Her research examines public perceptions of climate change and energy policy, as well as community impacts of both renewable and fossil fuels-based energy development.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-