Savanna Strott is a senior at American University studying journalism with minors in creative writing and Spanish. She spent most of the last year working for her favorite Nevada news outlet, The Nevada Independent. There she covered the effects of the pandemic on her homestate, contributed to national and local election coverage and told the stories of dozens of Nevadans. A lover of the desert who thinks anything below 70 degrees is cold, Strott enjoys exploring the Las Vegas Valley and reading everything from Jane Austen to Teen Titans comic books.
Savanna Strott
Nov 13, 2021